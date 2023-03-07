Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Ruth Buzzi: ‘I am quite alive,’ and very upset about YouTube videos claiming otherwise

By James Hartley,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FkWUK_0lAgAC7W00

Ruth Buzzi, who starred in “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In” from 1968 to 1973 and appeared on many other TV shows for about four decades, is still very much alive, according to a post on her Facebook page.

The 86-year-old comedian who lives in North Texas took to Facebook on Tuesday to dispel rumors of her death after she said “some pathetic sick person” on YouTube was “making money posting false distressing news on YouTube saying I died.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sLXD1_0lAgAC7W00
Ruth Buzzi and Billy Bob Thornton on the red carpet before the Lone Star International Film Festival banquet in Fort Worth in 2012. Joyce Marshall/Star-Telegram

Buzzi had a series of serious strokes in July 2022 . At the time, her husband Kent Perkins posted on Facebook that she needed him by her side every day. “Ruthie is my only priority right now,” Perkins wrote. “I am grateful for the 43 years of marriage to the best person I know on this Earth.

“She wants you to know she is not in pain and is aware you are sending your best wishes her way as she battles the results of devastating strokes that have left her bedridden and incapacitated,” her husband wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBKdp_0lAgAC7W00
Ruth Buzzi and husband Kent Perkins in 2015. Star-Telegram

Buzzi’s latest post makes clear she hasn’t lost her feistiness.

She posted Tuesday that she is urging YouTube to take down the videos and ban the user.

“I urge YouTube to put an end to this sort of thing and block such sites forever,” Buzzi wrote.

She also says she has consulted with an attorney about a civil suit for intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“I am quite alive, but distressed — unnecessarily,” Buzzi said in the post. “I had French toast for breakfast, and I am enjoying a magnificent view from a house on a hill in north central Texas surrounded by five cats, and my husband is sitting next to me. We were enjoying a nice chat, when one of our dear friends called from Florida, after watching the YouTube video falsely announcing I had passed away.”

Buzzi lives in Erath County.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Man shoots self as police search for source of foul odor inside home, Texas cops say
Houston, TX6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fort Worth police chief disrespects Black residents with hand-picked group of advisers | Opinion
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Another Fort Worth nursing home has been identified as one of the nation’s worst, feds say
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
One person dead after Fort Worth accident involving train, officials say
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX8 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Fort Worth woman shoots brother after argument, cops say. Victim in critical condition
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Fentanyl sales suspect tells police he is white, lives in Flower Mound and will be fine
Flower Mound, TX2 days ago
Who is Jamie Dixon, the TCU coach who was accused of improper behavior by a player?
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Fort Worth man dies in construction accident, police say
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Dallas man arrested after abandoning dog on side of road, according to police
Dallas, TX23 hours ago
The most advanced bomber of WW II? It was made in Fort Worth and is often overlooked
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
North Texas teen arrested, accused of shooting 60-year-old father, sheriff’s office says
Lipan, TX3 days ago
Miles, O’Bannon lead TCU to commanding win over Kansas State
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Three stabbed after neighbor flirts with man’s wife at family gathering, Texas cops say
Houston, TX2 hours ago
More ‘Yellowstone’ in Texas? Here’s how the state is working to lure the film industry
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Dead roaches observed, one restaurant closed in latest Fort Worth health inspections
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
TCU Insider: What the Horned Frogs must do to go on a March run
Fort Worth, TX5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy