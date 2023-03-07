Ruth Buzzi: ‘I am quite alive,’ and very upset about YouTube videos claiming otherwise

Ruth Buzzi, who starred in “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In” from 1968 to 1973 and appeared on many other TV shows for about four decades, is still very much alive, according to a post on her Facebook page.

The 86-year-old comedian who lives in North Texas took to Facebook on Tuesday to dispel rumors of her death after she said “some pathetic sick person” on YouTube was “making money posting false distressing news on YouTube saying I died.”

Ruth Buzzi and Billy Bob Thornton on the red carpet before the Lone Star International Film Festival banquet in Fort Worth in 2012. Joyce Marshall/Star-Telegram

Buzzi had a series of serious strokes in July 2022 . At the time, her husband Kent Perkins posted on Facebook that she needed him by her side every day. “Ruthie is my only priority right now,” Perkins wrote. “I am grateful for the 43 years of marriage to the best person I know on this Earth.

“She wants you to know she is not in pain and is aware you are sending your best wishes her way as she battles the results of devastating strokes that have left her bedridden and incapacitated,” her husband wrote.

Ruth Buzzi and husband Kent Perkins in 2015. Star-Telegram

Buzzi’s latest post makes clear she hasn’t lost her feistiness.

She posted Tuesday that she is urging YouTube to take down the videos and ban the user.

“I urge YouTube to put an end to this sort of thing and block such sites forever,” Buzzi wrote.

She also says she has consulted with an attorney about a civil suit for intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“I am quite alive, but distressed — unnecessarily,” Buzzi said in the post. “I had French toast for breakfast, and I am enjoying a magnificent view from a house on a hill in north central Texas surrounded by five cats, and my husband is sitting next to me. We were enjoying a nice chat, when one of our dear friends called from Florida, after watching the YouTube video falsely announcing I had passed away.”

Buzzi lives in Erath County.