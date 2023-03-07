Open in App
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Firefighters Battle Wildfire On Jersey Shore

By Jon Craig,

5 days ago

Firefighters were battling a large wildfire on Tuesday afternoon, March 7, authorities said.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said it was responding to an active wildfire off Route 539 west of the Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor Township.

The wildfire in Stafford Forge Wildlife Management Area had reached 125 acres in size and was 0% contained, the Forest Fire Service said mid-afternoon.

A total of 16 structures were in danger of burning, the fire service said, and local firefighters were assisting in fire protection.

Route 539 was closed from Forge Road to Warren Grove Spur Road, the NJFFS said on Facebook.

