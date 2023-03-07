Driver Rescued After Ending Up In Patchogue Bay

Suffolk County Police Officer Daniel Elitharp rescued a pickup truck driver after the man drove into Patchogue Bay near Sunset Lane and River Avenue on Monday afternoon, March 6. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A police officer is being praised for his quick actions in saving a driver who ended up in the water off Long Island.

The incident happened Monday afternoon, March 6, in Patchogue near Sunset Lane and River Avenue.

A man suffering a medical episode drove his pickup truck into Patchogue Bay, just west of the Sandspit Marina, according to Suffolk County Police.

Daniel Elitharp, an officer with the department, responded and saw the driver slumped over in his car. “Without hesitation” Elitharp jumped into the water and rescued the victim, police said.

The driver was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where he was treated for minor injuries. Police did not elaborate on the man’s medical condition.

“Officer Elitharp dried off and finished the rest of his shift,” police said.

