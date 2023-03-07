NYSP: Suspect stole multiple firearms from residence

ST. JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York State Police of Fonda made an arrest following an investigation into a reported firearm theft at a residence in St. Johnsville on November 10. Police determined that Damon Brooks, 40, of Gloversville, had stolen multiple guns and sold them unlawfully.

Brooks was located with the assistance of the Gloversville Police Department and arrested on February 28. He was arraigned at the St. Johnsville Village Court and remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 cash or a $50,000 bond.

