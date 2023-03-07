Open in App
Sioux Falls, SD
See more from this location?
KCAU 9 News

South Dakota market broken into for fourth time in a year

By Jazzmine Jackson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTrzd_0lAg2J2s00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The owners of the Neighborhood Market & Restaurant in eastern Sioux Falls are at a loss as to why their small business has been the target of multiple break-ins.

Since March of 2022, the Halal market and restaurant has been the victim of four burglaries with thousands of dollars in loss and damage. The latest burglary took place early Monday morning while owners Hayder Hayyawi and Reem Alsulaimawi were at home asleep.

“We were deeply sleeping, and we heard, about 3:30 in the morning, police were knocking on our door, and they were trying to get us to the store as soon as possible,” Alsulaimawi said. “We walked in and, as you can see, the door is completely smashed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iCW33_0lAg2J2s00
Rock inside the store. Courtesy: Reem Alsulaimawi
Broken glass from door. Courtesy: Reem Alsulaimawi

Once at the store, Alsulaimawi and her husband began to clean up the damage from the latest break-in. Police were at the store this morning but told Alsulaimawi they didn’t find anything. After they left, she found a small rock among the shattered glass that the police overlooked. Alsulaimawi is saving in a paper towel and avoiding touching in case police can identify fingerprints on it.

Like past incidents, Alsulaimawi said that some vapes were stolen. Prior to the break-in they had 24 cases but now they’re down to only four.

“I really don’t know, I don’t know what’s going on,” Alsulaimawi said. “But I don’t think that we should be treated this way. You know, it makes me feel to the point that I want to leave the state and go somewhere safer if we cannot be safe in this area.”

South Sioux City man found guilty of kidnapping two women

While this incident was less severe than the last robbery three months ago, the consistent attacks are getting to Alsulaimawi and her husband.

“I’m kind of still shaky. I mean, waking up at three in the morning seeing that your store is being destroyed… This is something, I don’t know– It breaks my heart,” Alsulaimawi said.

The owners still have little information from police on past robberies and wish there was more communication with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

“I think Sioux Falls could do better,” Alsulaimawi.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens told KELOLAND News that there are no suspects yet in the case.

Alsulaimawi feels as though these attacks aren’t being taken seriously and is worried about future incidents.

“I feel like at some point or sometimes they are going to be, like, tracing me if I’m alone in the store or not. They’ll just pop out of nowhere and then pull a gun on me or something,” Alsulaimawi said. “That really makes me sad.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hwMRB_0lAg2J2s00
Most of the store’s vapes were stolen. Courtesy: Reem Alsulaimawi

A robbery last June went just like that.

Hayyawi told KELOLAND News that a person came in asking to buy tobacco products but had no ID. When they were told they would need an ID to make a purchase, a gun was pulled on the cashier and the person damaged the door on their way out.

Sioux Falls Voices for Peace thought the destruction in the store during the December break-in was indicative of a hate crime, but police disagreed. Alsulaimawi isn’t sure whether these events are personal or random and can’t make sense of how frequently they are happening.

“I mean, if it feels personal, what happened to make it personal?” Alsulaimawi said. “We’re not hurting anyone; we’re minding our own business. We’re here from eight to nine every day. I mean, I don’t know, if they have an issue with that, it’s their problem.”

National Albuterol shortage now impacts Sioux City pharmacies

Alsulaimawi and her husband know the clients that shop at the market well as they come in daily, sometimes multiple times a day. She said there’s no way this could be the result of upset clientele.

“We know our customers; we know what they want. We know exactly what they’re looking for inside the store. There’s no way,” Alsulaimawi said.

For now, Alsulaimawi and her husband are trusting the police to find answers and hope that the attacks don’t escalate further, especially when people are in the shop.

“What do they want? It’s just a family business,” Alsulaimawi said, frustrated. “If they’re trying to ruin it, well, let them go and ruin it. We’re not gonna leave.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Dakota State newsLocal South Dakota State
South Dakota duck has chance for national stage
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
Forgers arrested in Volga and Brookings; the two had reportedly been recruited in Sioux Falls
Volga, SD2 days ago
2 overnight fires in SF; Homicide investigation; Snow today
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sioux Falls family searching for stolen French Bulldog puppy
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
Catching up with longtime anchor Doug Lund
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
South Dakota 8th grade girls try bowling with excavators
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
5 Sioux Falls men arrested for enticement of a minor
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
Fire reported in southwest Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
Multiple people hurt in I-90 head-on collision
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
No injuries reported in Sioux Falls structure fire
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
This Horrific Murderer is Buried In Sioux Falls [Pictures]
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
Sales tax reduction onto Noem; Sioux Falls city attorney; DeSantis in Iowa
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
Homicide indictments; More snow ahead; 4th break-in at SF business
Sioux Falls, SD5 days ago
Rape suspect arrested; Check fraud charges; COVID-19 origins
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
One of America’s Most Popular Fish Fry Trucks Coming to Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD4 days ago
Starbucks opens in southeast Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
Neighborhood Market broken into for fourth time in a year
Sioux Falls, SD6 days ago
Veto or not? The $104 million question
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
Next hit of winter weather tonight and tomorrow AM
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
Lawmaker arrested for obstructing snowplow
Wentworth, SD1 day ago
Man sentenced to 5 years for fatal drunk driving crash
Worthing, SD2 days ago
More snow is on the horizon in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD4 days ago
Daylight saving time impacting sleep schedules and heart health
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
Sioux Falls resident raises concerns over guardrails on Cliff Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD4 days ago
Do You Ever Wonder What These Plastic Cupcake Holes Are Used For?
Sioux Falls, SD4 days ago
Road closed in Madison due to wet conditions
Madison, SD4 days ago
Girls State Hoops Results – Championship Saturday
Sioux Falls, SD21 hours ago
Group Unsure Of Info It’s Receiving From Mayor
Vermillion, SD2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy