Open in App
West Springfield, MA
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Police Say She Swindled Nearly $3K From West Springfield Bank; Do You Know Her?

By Josh Lanier,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KTIr5_0lAfxgVy00
Police said this woman withdrew $2,800 in cash from a West Springfield bank last month using a fake ID. Photo Credit: West Springfield Police Department

Police in Hamden County are asking for the public's help to find a woman they say stole $2,800 from a West Springfield Bank last month.

The woman used a fake ID to withdraw cash from the bank on Feb. 17 fraudulently. Police did not name the bank.

These types of scams are becoming more popular and cost customers and banks hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

West Springfield detectives ask anyone who recognizes this woman to contact them at 413-263-3210 ext. 229. You can also text SOLVE plus your message to 274637 to remain anonymous.

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Springfield, MA newsLocal Springfield, MA
Palmer stabbing suspect taken into custody by Mass. State Police
Palmer, MA1 day ago
Man taken into custody after filming woman in Enfield retail store dressing room
Enfield, CT1 day ago
Springfield Police investigating fatal shooting on Cadwell Dr.
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man Arrested for Recording Minor at Retail Store in Enfield: Police
Enfield, CT1 day ago
Helicopters, K9s Search For Man Behind Car Crash In Northborough: Police
Northborough, MA6 hours ago
Six-Foot-Tall Bronze Statue Stolen From Lancaster County Antiques Mall: Police
Columbia, CT12 hours ago
Massachusetts U.S. Postal Service employee sentenced to probation for stealing over $90,000 in packages
Fitchburg, MA1 day ago
Pittsfield man convicted on all charges for stabbing two victims in 2021
Pittsfield, MA1 day ago
Analyst in Fanion trial says amount of blood spatter doesn’t prove murder
Westfield, MA1 day ago
$500K Credit Card Scam Nets Burlington Teen Tesla, Luxury Trip To Hawaii: Police
Burlington, CT2 days ago
Central Mass Drug Ring: 17 People Convicted In Heroin, Fentanyl, Cocaine Trafficking Case: Feds
Fitchburg, MA1 day ago
Holyoke Police search for owners of missing dog
Holyoke, MA2 days ago
Police: Andover woman charged with ID theft from dead man
Andover, CT4 days ago
Shooting suspect posts $1.5 million bond, loses lawyer
Hartford, CT2 days ago
4 Charged With Selling Cocaine, Fentanyl, Pills In Danbury, Police Say
Danbury, CT1 day ago
Westfield Police searching for missing 13-year-old
Westfield, MA2 days ago
One dead after shooting on Cadwell Drive in Springfield
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Leicester Car Fire Could Cause Issues For Drivers
Leicester, MA2 days ago
Another Ghost Gun Found In Springfield; 40th Illegal Weapon Seized This Year
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Enfield police looking to identify larceny suspect
Enfield, CT4 days ago
Crash With Serious Injuries Shuts Down Route 2 In Greenfield: Officials
Greenfield, MA1 hour ago
Ludlow police investigating body found during court-ordered eviction
Ludlow, MA3 days ago
Oxford man sentenced for stealing identity to obtain tax refund, driver's license
Oxford, MA4 days ago
Neighbors weigh in on body found in Ludlow home investigation
Ludlow, MA2 days ago
Shelton parents charged with giving minors alcohol at house party that led to fatal fight
Shelton, CT3 days ago
Couple arrested for giving alcohol to minors at party that led to teen’s death
Shelton, CT3 days ago
Car went through fence on McKinstry Avenue in Chicopee
Chicopee, MA2 days ago
Driver arrested for DUI after Springfield crash
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Murder witness who got big break in drug case breaks the deal
Hartford, CT3 days ago
Mass. man suffers multiple stab wounds after attack from two Waterbury residents
Waterbury, CT1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy