Police Say She Swindled Nearly $3K From West Springfield Bank; Do You Know Her?

Police said this woman withdrew $2,800 in cash from a West Springfield bank last month using a fake ID. Photo Credit: West Springfield Police Department

Police in Hamden County are asking for the public's help to find a woman they say stole $2,800 from a West Springfield Bank last month.

The woman used a fake ID to withdraw cash from the bank on Feb. 17 fraudulently. Police did not name the bank.

These types of scams are becoming more popular and cost customers and banks hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

West Springfield detectives ask anyone who recognizes this woman to contact them at 413-263-3210 ext. 229. You can also text SOLVE plus your message to 274637 to remain anonymous.

