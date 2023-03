CBS Sports

2023 UFC event schedule: Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3, Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili on tap By Brent Brookhouse, 5 days ago

By Brent Brookhouse, 5 days ago

Petr Yan and Merab Dvalisvili could set themselves apart in the UFC bantamweight title race with an impressive showing at UFC Fight Night. Two of ...