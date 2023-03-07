Open in App
WKRG News 5

Sarkisian: ‘I don’t want to hold Arch Manning back’

By Ed Daniels,

5 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas ( WGNO ) — A few eyebrows were raised in Austin, Texas, on Monday.

At the start of spring practice, head coach Steve Sarkisian said there’s a quarterback competition between incumbent Quinn Ewers and New Orleans native Arch Manning.

“I am not worried about who is going to be on the cover of what magazine. I am focused on what each guy is doing to be the best player they can be. it is like anything,” said Coach Sarkisian, who took the helm of the Longhorns in 2021. “Quinn has an entire year of a head start, but I don’t want to hold Arch back. I want to see how far he can take this thing and what it will look like.”

The four-year Isidore Newman starter signed with Texas, along with Greenies tight end Will Randle , after committing to the Longhorns in June.

Texas joins the Southeastern Conference in 2024.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

