Amazon to stream free NFL game on Black Friday

March 7 (UPI) -- Amazon will stream the first Black Friday game in NFL history for free later this year on its Prime Video platform, the company announced Tuesday.

Amazon will air a free broadcast of an NFL matchup between two undisclosed teams Nov. 24 on Prime Video. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

The game is to kick off at 3 p.m. EST Nov. 24. The teams involved in the matchup and the location of the game will be announced later. The NFL typically releases its full-season schedules in May.

"We're excited to expand our relationship with the NFL and build a new holiday tradition for our customers with the first Black Friday NFL game," Prime Video vice president and global head of Sports Jay Marine said in a news release.

"We're so very proud of our Thursday Night Football production and all the teams in front of and behind the camera. As families look to spend time together over the holiday weekend, we are excited to provide an opportunity for everyone to enjoy this new day of NFL action."

Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez , Richard Sherman , Andrew Whitworth , Taylor Rooks and Michael Smith will be in the pregame broadcast crew for the Black Friday matchup. Broadcasters Al Michaels , Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung will provide in-game coverage.

The Hall of Fame Game -- the first preseason game each year -- will be Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio. The regular season schedule is expected to start Sept. 7.

