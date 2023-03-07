Open in App
Ohio State
See more from this location?
UPI News

Amazon to stream free NFL game on Black Friday

By Alex Butler,

5 days ago

March 7 (UPI) -- Amazon will stream the first Black Friday game in NFL history for free later this year on its Prime Video platform, the company announced Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31mTT0_0lAfmdBo00
Amazon will air a free broadcast of an NFL matchup between two undisclosed teams Nov. 24 on Prime Video. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

The game is to kick off at 3 p.m. EST Nov. 24. The teams involved in the matchup and the location of the game will be announced later. The NFL typically releases its full-season schedules in May.

"We're excited to expand our relationship with the NFL and build a new holiday tradition for our customers with the first Black Friday NFL game," Prime Video vice president and global head of Sports Jay Marine said in a news release.

"We're so very proud of our Thursday Night Football production and all the teams in front of and behind the camera. As families look to spend time together over the holiday weekend, we are excited to provide an opportunity for everyone to enjoy this new day of NFL action."

Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez , Richard Sherman , Andrew Whitworth , Taylor Rooks and Michael Smith will be in the pregame broadcast crew for the Black Friday matchup. Broadcasters Al Michaels , Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung will provide in-game coverage.

The Hall of Fame Game -- the first preseason game each year -- will be Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio. The regular season schedule is expected to start Sept. 7.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Legendary Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant dies at 95
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Southwest Is Expanding Nonstop Routes to the Orlando Airport!
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Minnesota Gopher Basketball: Five Questions For the Off-Season
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Leading discount grocer opens another new location in Virginia
Alexandria, VA4 days ago
How to watch, follow the 2023 Minnesota boys hockey state championships
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
Minnesota Class 2A boys hockey state tournament: Thursday's stars, recaps, statistical leaders
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Team USA vs. Great Britain: Time, TV channel for World Baseball Classic, prediction, watch online, live stream
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Two-time lottery winner credits hairstyle for repeat luck
Middle River, MD3 days ago
Boys basketball: Shikenjanski sets more records as Ponies advance
Stillwater, MN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy