Amazon to stream free NFL game on Black Friday

March 7 (UPI) -- Amazon will stream the first Black Friday game in NFL history for free later this year on its Prime Video platform, the company announced Tuesday.
The game is to kick off at 3 p.m. EST Nov. 24. The teams involved in the matchup and the location of the game will be announced later. The NFL typically releases its full-season schedules in May.
"We're excited to expand our relationship with the NFL and build a new holiday tradition for our customers with the first Black Friday NFL game," Prime Video vice president and global head of Sports Jay Marine said in a news release.
"We're so very proud of our Thursday Night Football production and all the teams in front of and behind the camera. As families look to spend time together over the holiday weekend, we are excited to provide an opportunity for everyone to enjoy this new day of NFL action."
