Motavizumab, nirsevimab, palivizumab beneficial for RSV prevention By Elana Gotkine, 5 days ago

Significant benefits are seen with motavizumab, nirsevimab, and palivizumab for prevention of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in infants and children, according to a review published ...