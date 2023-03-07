Man kidnapped, robbed at Mobile gas station: Police

UPDATE (4:32 p.m.) : Mobile Police said Thaddeus Tucker, 29, was identified as the man involved and was taken into custody and arrested Tuesday afternoon.
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) –A man was robbed, kidnapped and assaulted at a gas station just before noon Monday, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department. Man dead after shooting on Charles Street: Mobile Police
The release said officers were called to Marine Street, near New Jersey Street, for a report of a person robbed and kidnapped. Officers arrived and found a man there who they said was abducted, robbed and assaulted with an unknown object at a Citgo gas station on South Broad Street.
The man had an injury that was not life-threatening and did not want medical attention. Officers said they do not believe this to be a random incident. This is an ongoing investigation.
