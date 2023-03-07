Shaquille O’Neal Backs Up Deion Sanders’ On Wanting A Quarterback With Two Parents: “Ain’t Nothing Wrong With That”

Deion Sanders is already making his presence known in Boulder, Colorado.

The second he was hired to be Colorado’s next head coach, he told the current players on the team in the first meeting that they basically might as well transfer, because he’s bringing in a ton of transfer talent himself.

And last month, he made some wild comments about how he wants his quarterbacks to come from a two-parent household, saying:

“Quarterbacks are different… we want mother, father, you know, dual parents. We want that kid to be a 3.5 (GPA) and up because he’s got to be smart. Not bad decisions off the field, at all, because he has to be a leader of men.

It’s so many different attributes and what we look for.”

That’s for quarterbacks… but when it comes to the defensive line, he wants a different kind of athlete:

“Single mama, trying to get it… he’s on free lunch. I’m talking about just trying to make it, he’s trying to rescue mama… like, mama barely made the flight.”

Needless to say, Coach Prime got a ton of mixed responses from that comment, with some applauding him for his honesty, and others calling the comments ridiculous, and even downright racist.

With that being said, one former star athlete has come to Coach Prime’s defense, and it’s none other than Shaquille O’Neal.

He explained on his podcast:

“Ain’t nothing wrong with that. Ain’t nothing wrong with what he said… you know why I have discipline? You know why I don’t get in trouble? You know why I don’t do dumb sh*t? Daddy would’ve whooped my ass. Lot of kids don’t have that.

A lot of kids have hard working mothers that really have to work and they grow up on their own. And you can go left or you can go right. Studies show, statistics show… that’s just how it is.”

Nischelle Turner, who was also on the podcast, was against Deion’s comments, but Shaq refused to back down and stayed true to his beliefs, saying the coach was just “spitting facts.”

“I want my defensive lineman hard.”

You can watch the full podcast below: