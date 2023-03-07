FedEx restores service to South Jackson area

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Neighbors in South Jackson will once again receive deliveries from FedEx. This comes after the company halted deliveries due to safety concerns.

On Tuesday, March 7, the company announced that service was restored to the temporarily affected area code 39204.

Due to a number of recent security incidents, deliveries were temporarily paused in a certain area of Jackson. We can confirm that service has been restored to the affected area. As always, customers with questions can visit fedex.com to check the status of shipments or engage with customer service. Heather Wilson, FedEx Media Relations

