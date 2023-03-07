A ‘cool and hip’ new movie theater opens soon in downtown Boise. You can buy tickets

“The recent revitalization of Boise’s downtown has been exceptional,” James Howard, executive director of Cinema West, said in a media release, “and we are thrilled to be a part of it, alongside The Warehouse Food Hall, by adding an equally cool and hip movie theater to the whole mix. We have a proven reputation for bringing an upscale moviegoing experience to our guests in Meridian and can’t wait to give Boise’s downtown locals and visitors the same opportunity.”
Moviegoers will enter from Broad Street, or from inside The Warehouse Food Hall . But food hall purchases won’t be allowed into the theater, which will sell its own snacks and drinks. BoDo Cinema plans to offer beer and wine during select showtimes that are for moviegoers 21 and older. That service probably will start in April, Howard said.
BoDo Cinema’s auditoriums all feature laser projection. The two largest rooms include Cinema West’s proprietary Giant Screen technology and Dolby Atmos sound. All the auditoriums will be filled with luxury electric recliners. Most also will offer chaise loungers for two. A previous plan to add a couple of smaller rooms for VIP screenings was scrapped, Howard said.
In addition to the latest “John Wick” movie , other new films will be screened opening weekend. The rest of the titles should go up for sale around the end of next week, he said.
Comments / 0