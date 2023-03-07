Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

What’s ‘tip creeping’? Here’s how it changed the way we tip

By Kelsey Kernstine,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yqo1j_0lAfV6N900

CHICAGO ( NewsNation ) — Tipping is encountering its own form of inflation, as many businesses have removed traditional tip jars and now credit card kiosks demand that consumers cough up a few extra bucks when they swipe.

It’s dubbed “tip creeping,” and it seems to be effective in cornering consumers into paying more. Many of the digital kiosks that ask for tips start at 18% or 20% and can go as high as 30%, which is up from the 15% that used to be traditional.

If you’re dining out or grabbing a cup of coffee, how do you know when or if to tip? According to a tipping culture survey, 73% of Americans tip at least 11% more when they pay digitally.

The way consumers tip is broken down into three types of tippers:

The “feel-good tipper” usually tips 20% in every situation.

Then, there’s the “no tipper,” who feels they paid for their food or goods and aren’t being served and that’s sufficient. This more than likely happens at fast-food establishments.

Walmart closing last Portland locations

Lastly, there’s the “guilt tipper.” When they purchase something at the counter instead of at a table, they often feel guilty about not tipping or obligated to do so because they feel they’re being watched and lurked over.

Starbucks recently rolled out a new screen feature that now gives consumers the option to add a tip to their final bill or leave nothing at all before the transaction even goes through.

The coffee giant also raised its minimum pay to $15 an hour last summer. Still, its workers aren’t as underpaid as waiters at full-service restaurants.

Cleveland is the top-tipping city in the U.S., according to an AXIOS restaurant trends report . Denver came in at number two followed by Salt Lake City at number three.

What consumers tip is at their discretion, but due to the rising costs of just about everything, experts said it’s a good habit to show appreciation to service workers who go the extra mile.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Popular Local Grocery Store in Chicago is Closing
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
Local business ‘Cloud Cookie’ blows up on TikTok, sees orders from across nation
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
Chicago mom makes 'Shark Tank' pitch for Pluie, a self-sanitizing changing table
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Guy Fieri Says These are the Best Fries in Illinois Hands Down
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago Legend Joseph Zucchero, Whose Mr. Beef Restaurant Inspired 'The Bear', Dead at 69
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
Video: Illinois Snow Doesn’t Melt and Smells Like Plastic?
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Illinois’ Best Irish Pub: Foodie Website Says It’s This Place
Chicago, IL2 days ago
2 of the Best Irish Pubs in the US are in Illinois
Chicago, IL2 days ago
As SNAP benefits are reduced, a massive food giveaway takes place Saturday in Roseland
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Abandoned Woodlawn block transformed into 30 news homes worth millions
Chicago, IL1 day ago
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pizza In Illinois
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Week in Review: Bullets fly during bank robbery • 'The Office' comes to Chicago • Prep team forfeits wins
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
6@6: The benefits of an above ground pool
Chicago, IL3 days ago
This sweetheart wants to greet you when you come home
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Guinness brewery, taproom coming to Chicago this summer
Chicago, IL1 day ago
7 Chicago Restaurants and Delis That Will Satisfy Your St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef Craving
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Soil from Bell Bowl Prairie to be moved before airport expansion
Rockford, IL1 day ago
‘I’m a good boy’: Dog abandoned at Burger King in suburban Chicago reunited with owner
Chicago, IL3 days ago
9@9: Fierce cry of the desert rain frog
Chicago, IL3 days ago
‘Married At First Sight’ Is Looking For Singles In Chicago Who Want To Get Married At First Sight
Chicago, IL2 days ago
8 men robbed at gunpoint in West Loop minutes apart
Chicago, IL1 day ago
UPDATE: Tribune Bias Showing in News Article, Link to Friday Chicago Turning Point USA Program
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Sorry Chicago Catholics, The Chicago archdiocese says you can’t eat meat this St. Patrick’s Day
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Taste of Chicago Announces Move to Chicagoland Speedway
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Ballyhoo Hospitality is Opening New Restaurant in Glenview
Glenview, IL2 days ago
Signs of spring and winter in Chicago this week
Chicago, IL4 days ago
9@9: Are cashews good for you?
Chicago, IL6 days ago
4 people robbed at gunpoint in West Loop
Chicago, IL1 day ago
St. Patrick's Day dinner: Delicious slow cooker corned beef and cabbage recipe
Chicago, IL1 day ago
3 children, mother die in fire at Chicago firefighter’s home
Chicago, IL1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy