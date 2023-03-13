Oscars 2023: Sandy Kenyon reports from Hollywood

Sandy Kenyon has been covering all the biggest moments leading up to, during, and after the big event for Eyewitness News!

The Morning After

Sandy was live outside the Dolby Theatre early Monday morning with a look at the ways history was made during the big night!

Oscars 2023 recap

Sandy was live on the champagne carpet following Hollywood's biggest night with the best moments and the biggest winners.

One-on-one with host Jimmy Kimmel

Sandy sat down with Jimmy Kimmel ahead of the 95th Oscars Sunday night, and although the comic swore years ago that he'd never be hosting again, Kimmel said, tongue in cheek, "I lie a lot!"

It's safe to say he's prepared for just about anything this year.

Top Contenders for Best Picture

From "Top Gun: Maverick" to "Elvis", the contenders for Best Picture, are different from one another, but loved all the same.

Sandy says that this year's focus is on the movies. Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel looks to avoid drama reminiscent of last year's show.

Sneak peek at the Oscars Greenroom

The Rolex Greenroom is where nominees and presenters gather before and after they step onto the stage on the big night.

This year, the room is actually decorated with green accents.

And playing onto the green theme, items in the special room are sourced responsibly in a way that reflects a love and appreciation of the planet.

Sandy has a look at where the night's biggest stars will wait just steps from the Oscars stage Sunday night.

Sandy's Predictions

Some years are tougher to predict than others, but entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon says this year is right in the middle. Sandy says his prediction for what movie will win Best Picture is a movie that has already won, well,

What does the champagne carpet mean for Oscars fashion?

For the first time in more than 60 years, Oscar's carpet is not red. The debate over the champagne color of the carpet has continued since Wednesday when it was revealed - and already so many people have been weighing in online.

Oscars tap into social media to attract younger audience

Changes are underway for the 2023 Oscars as part of the Academy's efforts to get more younger people involved on social media and TikTok.

Some gains made, but calls for Oscar diversity continue

It has been a few years since The Academy launched a major diversity initiative, and gains have been made, but some notable exclusions this year have many calling for more progress.

Oscar campaigning: How nominees try to sway hearts, minds of voters

Campaigning is a practice that is as old as the Oscar ceremony itself, but social media has changed how the game is played.

In the Golden era of Hollywood, studios used to insist voters cast ballots in favor of the company where they worked and there are plenty of cases in the modern era where folks have gone too far -- but there are also tasteful ways of making sure voters remember you.

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' returns to Hollywood for annual post-Oscar show

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' returns for their annual post-Oscar show that takes place on the same stage where Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. They welcome winners, special celebrity guests, and two thousand of their biggest fans who get up early to be in the audience.

When are the Oscars?

The Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. EST and be broadcast live on ABC. The broadcast can be streamed with a subscription to Hulu Live TV. You can also stream the show on ABC.com and on the ABC app by authenticating your provider.

Who's hosting?

Jimmy Kimmel will host for the third time and his first time since 2018, the last Oscars to feature a solo host.

What's nominated for best picture at the 2023 Oscars?

The 10 movies competing for best picture are: "All Quiet on the Western Front," "Avatar: The Way of Water," "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Elvis," "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "The Fabelmans," "Tár," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Triangle of Sadness," "Women Talking." Here's a guide to how you can watch them.

ABC News contributors Mike Muse and Kelly L. Carter break down surprises and predictions after the 2023 Oscar nominations announcement.

Who's performing?