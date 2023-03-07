Milwaukee man charged in the homicide of two brothers in Brown Deer

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to a 2022 homicide in Brown Deer.

The Brown Deer Police Department said the suspect, Joseph Tucker, was arrested on Feb. 27 with assistance from the Milwaukee Police Department.

He has been charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, and one count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent as a party to a crime, according to online court records.

Tucker is allegedly connected to the death of 18-year-old Amarion Brown and his brother 18-year-old Charlus Robinson , who was found dead near the home they shared with their mother on Sept. 1, 2022.

Both brothers died from gunshot wounds. Brown was found in his bedroom, Robinson in a car in the driveway of the home.

According to a criminal complaint, their mom said Brown had a friend over that night, later identified as Tucker.

The mother said she heard a pop sound around 5 or 6 a.m. When she woke up Tucker was gone, and her jeep was missing.

Police say they later found the jeep abandoned near 71st and Landers. Nearby surveillance video showed two people getting out of the jeep.

The victim's mother ID'd one person by his clothes as Tucker.

Police say Tucker's phone pinged near the homicide scene before it was put on airplane mode, and when it was turned back on, it pinged near where the jeep was recovered.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video showed Tucker carrying a backpack and clothes he had previously seen wearing days before the homicides.

Tucker had his initial appearance in court on Friday, March 3. His bail was set at $500,000 cash.

TMJ4 previously spoke with Brown and Robinson's family, who said, "they were good kids and it's like someone just came and took their life from them, and he just started a life."

If convicted, Tucker faces life in prison.

He is due back in court on Thursday, March 9.

