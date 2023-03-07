Individual defendants removed from Project Pascalis lawsuit

Buy Now The Aiken City Council votes to enter executive session in November 2022. Pictured are Gail Diggs, City Attorney Gary Smith, Mayor Rick Osbon, City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh, Andrea Gregory, Lessie B. Price and Ed Woltz. Staff photo by Matthew Christian

Almost all of the individual defendants and the former proposed Project Pascalis developer have been removed from a lawsuit originally filed to stop the since-failed downtown development project.

Aiken County Court of Common Pleas Public Index records indicate the individual members of the Aiken City Council, Aiken Municipal Development Commission except former Vice Chairman Chris Verenes and Aiken Design Review Board, Aiken Economic Development Director Tim O'Briant and RPM Development Partners are inactive participants in the lawsuit filed July 5, 2022.

Verenes, who resigned from the Municipal Development Commission Dec. 9, was dismissed from the lawsuit Dec. 7.

The attorneys of the individual defendants filed motions asking the court to dismiss the them last year.

Daniel Plyler, attorney for the city and the individual city council members, argued the individual council members should be dismissed as duplicative as their actions were taken on behalf of the city.

Andrew Lindemann, attorney for the Design Review Board argued the individual members should be dismissed as duplicative.

David Morrison, Municipal Development Commission attorney, argued former Chairman Keith Wood, former Secretary/Treasurer J. David Jameson, Marty Gillam, Philip Merry, the Rev. Doug Slaughter, Catina Broadwater, Stuart MacVean and Chad Matthews should be dismissed as duplicative because they were acting as alter egos of the commission.

Michael Wren, O'Briant's attorney, argued O'Briant was not a proper party because his actions were taken on behalf of the city or Municipal Development Commission and therefore, those entities, and not O'Briant were proper parties to the suit.

Charles Baker III filed a motion arguing RPM Development Partners should be dismissed because the claims made in the lawsuit are moot since RPM withdrew and the Municipal Development Commission voted to stop the project.

The removal of the individual defendants leaves the City of Aiken, the Municipal Development Commission, Design Review Board and City Attorney Gary Smith as defendants in the suit.

Smith, through his attorneys Clarke McCants III and IV, has also filed a motion asking to be dismissed but the motion has not yet been heard or ruled upon.