Crews make progress repairing water main break that caused road closure and impacted businesses

Earlier Tuesday, a major water main break caused complications for people in the Buckhead area and it created a massive hole in the road, causing a road closure.

New video Tuesday night shows the progress that the Atlanta Department of Watershed crews have made to repair the massive hole.

Tuesday afternoon, officials reported a 20-inch water main break at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Piedmont Road. Atlanta Watershed said this impacted at least 10 businesses in the area, two high-rise apartment buildings and several hydrants.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was live on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. near the water main break with a progress report and words from witnesses.

Piedmont Road reopened late Tuesday night after crews worked to repair the massive hole in the road.

Witnesses told Channel 2 Action News that water could be seen flowing down Peachtree and Piedmont on Monday afternoon, which led to the full water main break.

“Yesterday, it was a full on river,” said Parker Lipman, neighbor.

At least 10 nearby businesses lost water, and some were even forced to close--including a nearby daycare and the St. Cecilia Italian restaurant.

Kalp Shah works nearby and said there was no water in their office. Another person who works in the area said they remained opened but still felt the impact.

“It’s messing up the traffic. We want people to come in and get some furniture,” said Devin Campbell.

Hundreds of neighbors, in at least two high-rise apartment buildings, were also forced to make do.

But the biggest impact thus far, is traffic. The massive hole caused a portion of vital artery in the city to shut down.

“I couldn’t even drive to go pick up lunch, I had to walk over here,” said Campbell.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area earlier Tuesday and saw water gushing from the break.

Officials say they do not have a time frame estimate for when the repairs will be completed.

At this time, steel plates are covering the hole.

