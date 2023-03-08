Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Crews make progress repairing water main break that caused road closure and impacted businesses

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t3CuR_0lAe4Psi00

Earlier Tuesday, a major water main break caused complications for people in the Buckhead area and it created a massive hole in the road, causing a road closure.

New video Tuesday night shows the progress that the Atlanta Department of Watershed crews have made to repair the massive hole.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

Tuesday afternoon, officials reported a 20-inch water main break at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Piedmont Road. Atlanta Watershed said this impacted at least 10 businesses in the area, two high-rise apartment buildings and several hydrants.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was live on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. near the water main break with a progress report and words from witnesses.

Piedmont Road reopened late Tuesday night after crews worked to repair the massive hole in the road.

Witnesses told Channel 2 Action News that water could be seen flowing down Peachtree and Piedmont on Monday afternoon, which led to the full water main break.

“Yesterday, it was a full on river,” said Parker Lipman, neighbor.

At least 10 nearby businesses lost water, and some were even forced to close--including a nearby daycare and the St. Cecilia Italian restaurant.

Kalp Shah works nearby and said there was no water in their office. Another person who works in the area said they remained opened but still felt the impact.

“It’s messing up the traffic. We want people to come in and get some furniture,” said Devin Campbell.

Hundreds of neighbors, in at least two high-rise apartment buildings, were also forced to make do.

But the biggest impact thus far, is traffic. The massive hole caused a portion of vital artery in the city to shut down.

“I couldn’t even drive to go pick up lunch, I had to walk over here,” said Campbell.

TRENDING STORIES:

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area earlier Tuesday and saw water gushing from the break.

Officials say they do not have a time frame estimate for when the repairs will be completed.

At this time, steel plates are covering the hole.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
I-75 South reopens after long closure for police situation
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Planned DOT projects hope to ease congestion at metro Atlanta bottlenecks
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Police investigating suspicious fire that damaged 6 homes in Gwinnett County neighborhood
Lawrenceville, GA18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fake officer, road improvements cause chaos on Chamblee Dunwoody Road
Dunwoody, GA17 hours ago
Buford Dam Road will be closed Thursday. Here’s why
Buford, GA2 days ago
Tractor-trailer carrying food overturns, spills its load along I-20 in DeKalb
Lithonia, GA19 hours ago
Here’s when the Buckhead Target store will reopen after it was set on fire
Atlanta, GA15 hours ago
1 killed in crash on Hambrick Road in DeKalb County
Stone Mountain, GA2 days ago
Historic Cobb County theater shuts its doors after 42 years
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Protesters against police training facility demonstrate throughout downtown Atlanta for 4th day
Atlanta, GA4 hours ago
Car crashes into gas station in DeKalb after brakes reportedly went out
Decatur, GA2 days ago
Busy Decatur road set to close due to ‘filming’
Decatur, GA4 days ago
Clayton commissioners say concerns over $800M project not addressed
Lake City, GA2 days ago
Restaurant Report Card: Asian Fusion fails with 63; Cozy Coop earns 100
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Two arrested in dine-and-dash shooting at Perimeter restaurant
Dunwoody, GA9 hours ago
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting on busy Atlanta road near I-75
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
All lanes of I-75 in west Atlanta reopen after FBI agents coax wanted suspect off overpass
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Cherokee officials searching for culprit accused of illegally dumping tires, causing $50K in damages
Canton, GA1 day ago
Demonstrators rally at King Center as protests against proposed training facility continue
Atlanta, GA21 hours ago
‘We’re not anti-police’: Black clergy leaders say new training center should be a ‘bridge’
Atlanta, GA11 hours ago
Forsyth County commissioners approve money for park, campground projects
Cumming, GA2 days ago
City manager in South Fulton resigns amid hostile workplace claims
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Channel 2 gives first look at Grady’s new surgery center expansion
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Gwinnett Police hold public forum to address community about recent increase in Hispanic teen deaths
Norcross, GA21 hours ago
Woman found dead in metro Atlanta, police say
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens flees from Msvkoke Ceremonial leaders trying to deliver eviction notice, call for end to Cop City project on Msvkoke land
Atlanta, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy