Crumbl's Pink Frosted Sugar Cookie Is So Popular, It Never Leaves The Menu...But If You Think It's Too Sweet, I Made A Similar Version Where The Sugar Doesn't Overpower Everything — Here's The Recipe

So, today I bring you a new copycat recipe: Crumbl's pink frosted sugar cookie:
First of all, if you aren't familiar with Crumbl, then you probably don't have social media LOL, but the booming cookie business was started by two cousins named Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. They opened their doors in Logan, Utah in 2017 after developing their famous milk chocolate chip cookie — and it was the only thing on their menu at first.
However, as Crumbl started adding new cookie flavors, they decided to start doing a weekly rotation of the flavors in late 2018 (with their milk chocolate chip never leaving the menu). After making a "new and improved" pink sugar cookie back in August of 2022, it is also now permanently on the menu.
Crumbl gained worldwide attention on social media a couple of years ago after TikTokers started doing weekly cookie reviews. Crumbl's social media presence across platforms is now over 13 million.
OK, on to making the dupe! Now, there are tons of copycat Crumbl recipes online, but since I develop recipes and we also have literal chefs on our Tasty team , we decided we would create our own — the best version — here at BuzzFeed/Tasty.
Food Network
I worked with Karlee Rotoly , who is one of our Tasty chefs. The first step of the process was to get an actual Crumbl cookie:
This cookie is known for being pillowy soft, super chewy, and incredibly sweet!
The next step in the process was to look online for any info we could find on the cookie...
I was kind of shocked to find out Crumbl actually has all the ingredients listed for each cookie online:
But with no measurements, and wanting to create a simpler version that can easily be made at home (with ingredients you can easily find in your local grocery store), we decided we would use our taste buds to match the consistency and taste of the pink sugar cookie. After some trial and error, we perfected it:
Here is a video and a closer look at me making the cookies. I will break down the steps in a simple, easy-to-follow way below.
Before I begin, if you're thinking this recipe will be intimidating, it is NOT. It is actually a very simple recipe that I believe anyone can make at home! First, let's start with the ingredients you'll need:
First, you'll add butter to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment and beat on medium speed until it reaches a light and fluffy consistency (about one to two minutes). Add the granulated sugar and mix for one minute and then add the powdered sugar and mix for 30–60 seconds, until all the ingredients are fully incorporated.
After that, add the egg and mix for about 30 seconds. Follow this with the sour cream and mix until combined, about 30 seconds. Then add the vanilla and mix until it is aerated and smooth.
In a separate bowl, you'll whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt. Slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients in the stand mixer on low speed.
Since Crumbl cookies are massive, you'll use a ⅓ cup measure scoop to portion out the dough onto parchment paper–lined baking sheets — your oven should be preheated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Bake the cookies for 9–12 minutes, until the center no longer looks wet, and then lightly press down on the tops of the cookies with the back of a ½ cup measuring scoop. Let them cool and then place them in the fridge while you make your frosting!
Using an electric hand mixer this time, you'll beat the butter on medium for a couple of minutes until smooth. Then add the heavy cream, almond and vanilla extracts, and salt and mix until it is fully blended.
Sift and add the powdered sugar, then mix on low speed until it is smooth, but be careful to not overmix. Then, add your pink food coloring — I only used ONE drop.
Lastly, you'll dollop some frosting onto the cookies in a kind of swirling motion to re-create their frosting ~swoop~. I used the back of a large spoon, but you could also use a spatula.
You'll then refrigerate the cookies for about an hour. (But I ate them warm anyway.)
I actually made these a couple of times, and even though my frosting didn't match as well in the pic below, I can confirm that both times they came out DELICIOUS! The reason why I think these cookies are SO MUCH better than Crumbl's is because they aren't as sweet (some people online have noted that they find Crumbl's sweeter than they prefer ), but it's really whatever floats your boat, SO TRY OURS!!!!
