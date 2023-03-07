Open in App
Macon, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video shows Georgia murder suspect get kidnapped, dragged from home, attorneys say

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

4 days ago
Georgia deputies are searching for a murder suspect who may have been kidnapped the night before he was supposed to appear in court.

Christian Demond Williams had been scheduled to go before a judge Monday for his charges in a 2021 murder case. However, Williams’ attorneys alerted prosecutors to a video that showed their client being kidnapped.

The Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office shared the video with Channel 2′s ABC affiliate WGXA-TV News .

The video shows two people dressed in all black hit Williams and drag him out of the front yard at his home. The camera view does not show how they left with Williams.

District Attorney Anita Howard told WGXA News that her office is concerned about the safety of Williams and the community.

“Mr. Williams has displayed dangerous behavior in the past, and we believe he and whomever he may be with – voluntarily or against his will - are a risk to the community. We are trying to determine if this incident is a kidnapping or if Mr. Williams is on the run. Either way, we need to get Mr. Williams back in custody for his own safety and the safety of the community,” Howard said.

WGXA-TV News reports that Williams had been out on bond since January, but his bond was revoked last week.

His monitoring company reported that he was in violation of his ankle monitor and house arrest, according to court documents.

Williams was last seen wearing all dark clothing and the red ball cap shown in the video. He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Williams or his whereabouts are urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Comments / 0
