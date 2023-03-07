Video shows Georgia murder suspect get kidnapped, dragged from home, attorneys say
By WSBTV.com News Staff,
4 days ago
Georgia deputies are searching for a murder suspect who may have been kidnapped the night before he was supposed to appear in court.
Christian Demond Williams had been scheduled to go before a judge Monday for his charges in a 2021 murder case. However, Williams’ attorneys alerted prosecutors to a video that showed their client being kidnapped.
District Attorney Anita Howard told WGXA News that her office is concerned about the safety of Williams and the community.
“Mr. Williams has displayed dangerous behavior in the past, and we believe he and whomever he may be with – voluntarily or against his will - are a risk to the community. We are trying to determine if this incident is a kidnapping or if Mr. Williams is on the run. Either way, we need to get Mr. Williams back in custody for his own safety and the safety of the community,” Howard said.
Comments / 0