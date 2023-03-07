Additional Nichols video to be released Wednesday, internal investigation complete

The latest developments in the city of Memphis’ investigation into Tyre Nichols’ death revealed that a seventh Memphis Police Department officer has been fired and 20 more hours of video are coming Wednesday, March 8.

The City of Memphis has concluded its internal investigation into the case of Nichols’ death, Jennifer Sink, the city’s chief legal officer, said Tuesday, March 7, during a Memphis City Council Public Safety and Homeland Security meeting.

The entire 20 hours of the remaining video and audio of the Nichols case is set for release Wednesday, Sink said, in addition to records related to the charges and administrative investigations.

A total of 13 MPD personnel received disciplinary hearings. Seven were terminated, three were suspended, two had their administrative charges dismissed and one retired before his disciplinary hearing occurred but can still receive a pension.

“The way our process works is we are required to give them five days notice before setting the hearing at a minimum,” Sink told a reporter after the update. “And so that’s what we did in this instance, and this employee provided us with notice of retirement the day prior to the hearing.”

Before the Tuesday council meeting, the city had only announced the firings of six officers.

On Jan. 30, the city announced that the seventh officer, who is still unidentified, had been relieved of duty effective Jan. 8, the day after Nichols’ encounter with MPD SCORPION unit members.

Sink said the eighth officer would have been eligible to receive a pension even if he had been terminated.

“The effect of termination is that it becomes part of the city record and they are not eligible for re-hire,” Sink said. “In the case of Fire or Police, termination can have other ramifications, such as potentially losing their certification to serve as a law enforcement officer.”

The five officers accused of beating Nichols were fired Jan. 20. A sixth officer, Preston Hemphill, was fired Feb. 3.

A total of four MFD personnel have received disciplinary hearings. A fourth MFD personnel was suspended. Two of the four MFD personnel were fired Jan. 23.

Personnel who were suspended will be able to return to work after an undisclosed amount of time.

Reporter Samuel Hardiman contributed to this report.