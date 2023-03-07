Open in App
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Man Trapped, Killed In Fire In Ocean County, Family Says

By Jon Craig,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KPQrA_0lAYRBq800

A fire that left a man dead in Ocean County is under investigation.

On Monday, March 6, at approximately 1:45 p.m., multiple fire companies from the Little Egg Harbor Township area responded to a structure fire on Harvest Way.

During a search of the residence, the body of a dead male was discovered, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

In a GoFundMe campaign , Bobbie Ackerman said the victim was her uncle.

She identified herself as the daughter of the homeowner, Christine Ackerman, and said her mother was on her way home from work when she was told her house was on fire.

Bobbie Ackerman said her uncle "was trapped inside."

"We can't believe this has happened," she wrote. "I'm setting this fundraiser up to help with his funeral costs and to help my mom and her boyfriend get back on their feet again with the things they will need."

The decedent’s body was transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River for a post-mortem examination and identification. The man's name had not been released.

The origin and cause of the fire are currently under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Unit, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Ocean County.

No other details were immediately available.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ocean County, NJ newsLocal Ocean County, NJ
Lakewood Man Accused Of Setting Fires, Robbing Man With Scissors: Prosecutor
Lakewood Township, NJ2 days ago
Armed robber set 2 fires behind Lakewood business while trying to flee, cops say
Lakewood Township, NJ2 days ago
Jackson Woman, Child Kidnapped; Lakewood Boyfriend Arrested
Jackson, NJ3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Officer Facing Long Recovery, Suspect In South Jersey Police Shooting ID'd
Deptford Township, NJ5 hours ago
Speeding Teen Crashes Parents' Corvette In Edison
Edison, NJ8 hours ago
Mother, Daughter struck by vehicle while crossing Route 9 in Lakewood
Lakewood Township, NJ18 hours ago
Philadelphia Man, 29, Killed In Atlantic City Expressway Crash
Philadelphia, PA2 hours ago
Setauket Man Killed In Vermont Crash
Cavendish, VT6 hours ago
Mullica woman on release in truck theft arrested in Atlantic City carjacking
Atlantic City, NJ1 day ago
Bucks Teen Opened Fire On Levittown Home, Police Claim
Levittown, PA1 day ago
Officer Critical After Shootout That Left Suspect Dead In South Jersey
Deptford Township, NJ1 day ago
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Rollover Accident Takes Out Pole, Hydrant on Rt. 88 in Lakewood; Driver in Custody
Lakewood Township, NJ8 hours ago
Jersey Shore Arson Investigation Ends in Arrest
Pleasantville, NJ1 day ago
Mystery of Human Hand Found in Staten Island Forest Solved by Police
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
There’s a Family Buried Under a Street in Northfield, NJ
Northfield, NJ1 day ago
Man Convicted Of Killing Ex-Girlfriend In South Jersey
Atlantic City, NJ2 days ago
Jersey Shore Man Sentenced For Selling Cocaine: Prosecutor
Long Branch, NJ2 days ago
Man found dead after Little Egg Harbor Township house fire
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ4 days ago
Officer Shot, Suspect Dead In South Jersey Police Shooting: Reports
Deptford Township, NJ2 days ago
Toms River fire deemed accidental, here’s what happened
Toms River, NJ4 days ago
Gamer Drives High With Child In Vehicle, East Cocalico Police Say
Reinholds, PA23 hours ago
Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola is returning to MTV Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Toms River, NJ17 hours ago
Murder Charge Filed Against 2nd Suspect In Luz Hernandez Murder Case
Jersey City, NJ1 day ago
Lakewood Resident Nearly Falls For Frightening Scam Involving His Wife
Lakewood Township, NJ3 days ago
North Brunswick Man Hit by Car in South Brunswick, His Dog Then Bit the Driver, According to Police
South Brunswick Township, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy