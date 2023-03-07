Man Trapped, Killed In Fire In Ocean County, Family Says

A fire that left a man dead in Ocean County is under investigation.

On Monday, March 6, at approximately 1:45 p.m., multiple fire companies from the Little Egg Harbor Township area responded to a structure fire on Harvest Way.

During a search of the residence, the body of a dead male was discovered, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

In a GoFundMe campaign , Bobbie Ackerman said the victim was her uncle.

She identified herself as the daughter of the homeowner, Christine Ackerman, and said her mother was on her way home from work when she was told her house was on fire.

Bobbie Ackerman said her uncle "was trapped inside."

"We can't believe this has happened," she wrote. "I'm setting this fundraiser up to help with his funeral costs and to help my mom and her boyfriend get back on their feet again with the things they will need."

The decedent’s body was transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River for a post-mortem examination and identification. The man's name had not been released.

The origin and cause of the fire are currently under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Unit, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Ocean County.

No other details were immediately available.