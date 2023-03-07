Charlize Theron Debuts Stunning Hair Transformation At Paris Fashion Week

Splash News

It’s only three months into the new year and we are already seeing some epic hair transformations from our favorite A-listers! From temporary color changes (yes Kim Kardashian and your neon green hair, we’re looking at you!) to dramatic chops and everything else in-between, this year has started strong; and we know it’s only the beginning!

Splash News

Charlize Theron Unveils New Hair At Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week may largely be about the fashion that's presented on the catwalk, but every so often, the collections are briefly upstaged by the celebs on the FROW; which is exactly what we think happened when Charlize Theron attended the Dior Fall 2023 show on Tuesday, February 28th and wowed fans with her stunning new hair style!

The 47-year-old Mad Max: Fury Road actress looked incredible when she attended the show, wearing a chic cream flapper-style beaded dress with fringe detailing teamed with a crisp long black coat, black combat boots and a Lady Dior bag. But of course, as enviable as her ensemble was, it was the hair that got the most attention from fans, as the School for Good and Evil actress has been rocking dark brown hair since the summer (and killing it, by the way!) so it certainly took everyone by surprise.

And Charlize's new look wasn’t just about the color, as she also debuted a new style too – a super en-vogue textured chin-length bob created by her longtime stylist Adir Abergel that drove her fans wild!

"Look at her," one fan gushed on Abergel's Instagram post featuring video footage from the show, followed by the heart eyes emoji, while another said, "She looks incredible!" followed by the fire emoji. "That hair," commented another, followed by the purple heart emoji. "Your 'undone' hair is just stunning!" praised another fan. "Love her hair!" complimented another.