Dump truck crashes into Norfolk Southern train, killing conductor in Cleveland

A Norfolk Southern train crashed into a dump truck, killing a person early Tuesday morning.

>> Springfield train derailment: Clark Co. officials ‘No hazardous materials leaked;’ NTSB on scene

Cleveland Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of West Third Street in Cleveland’s Industrial Valley at around 1:20 a.m. on reports of a crash, a spokesperson for the department confirmed to Cleveland 19 .

The dump truck reportedly crashed into the train as it was moving through a crossing near the Cleveland-Cliffs facility, a Norfolk Southern spokesperson said.

The Norfolk Southern conductor was hit during this crash and suffered non-survivable injuries. He was confirmed dead by a Cleveland-Cliffs spokesperson.

Louis Shuster was identified as the dead conductor by both the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Norfolk Southern.

The dump truck operator’s condition was not available at the time of reporting.

The location was secured and controlled by Cleveland Police and Norfolk Southern crews.

Cleveland Police and Norfolk Southern investigated the crash in conjunction.

This is a developing story and we will update this page as we learn more.







