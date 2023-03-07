Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
WHIO Dayton

Dump truck crashes into Norfolk Southern train, killing conductor in Cleveland

By WHIO Staff,

4 days ago

A Norfolk Southern train crashed into a dump truck, killing a person early Tuesday morning.

>> Springfield train derailment: Clark Co. officials ‘No hazardous materials leaked;’ NTSB on scene

Cleveland Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of West Third Street in Cleveland’s Industrial Valley at around 1:20 a.m. on reports of a crash, a spokesperson for the department confirmed to Cleveland 19 .

The dump truck reportedly crashed into the train as it was moving through a crossing near the Cleveland-Cliffs facility, a Norfolk Southern spokesperson said.

The Norfolk Southern conductor was hit during this crash and suffered non-survivable injuries. He was confirmed dead by a Cleveland-Cliffs spokesperson.

Louis Shuster was identified as the dead conductor by both the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Norfolk Southern.

The dump truck operator’s condition was not available at the time of reporting.

The location was secured and controlled by Cleveland Police and Norfolk Southern crews.

Cleveland Police and Norfolk Southern investigated the crash in conjunction.

This is a developing story and we will update this page as we learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JaDJ2_0lAY7VHV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Sinr_0lAY7VHV00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ow32v_0lAY7VHV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Cwp6_0lAY7VHV00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tn8ji_0lAY7VHV00



Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Family, police urge drivers to secure items after woman killed on Interstate 76
Akron, OH2 days ago
Dump truck collides with Norfolk Southern train, kills 1
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
Man transported to hospital in serious condition from Coit Park
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
I-Team: Inspections say local rail crossings in bad shape
Strongsville, OH1 day ago
Traffic moving again along 77N near Akron
Akron, OH1 day ago
Officials: Man arrested after 3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in Ohio
Akron, OH52 minutes ago
22-year-old woman struck by SUV, serious injuries, Cleveland police say
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Norfolk-Southern Train involved in fatal collision in Cleveland
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
Future of Cleveland’s sleek Greyhound bus terminal is up in the air after recent sale
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Banks don’t reimburse fraudulent check victim; drunk woman smashes car into median: Brook Park police blotter
Brook Park, OH22 hours ago
Jury finds dump truck driver guilty of deadly I-480 accident
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
55-year-old Canton man found shot to death in the driver seat of his running car
Canton, OH1 day ago
Middleburg Heights topples trees at future detention basin site
Middleburg Heights, OH1 day ago
2-car accident causes part of Route 46 to close
Mineral Ridge, OH3 days ago
Canton man arrested after vandalizing baseball fields at Stark County park, police say
Canton, OH22 hours ago
2-vehicle crash in Wayne County under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol
Medina, OH3 days ago
Ohio painter tragically loses his life after falling 21 feet and then crushed by balcony
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Upcoming Brookpark Road resurfacing project to impact thousands of drivers
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
These Northeast Ohio cities have some of the lowest traffic fatality rates in the U.S.
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Victim in serious condition after hit and run in Warren
Warren, OH2 days ago
Woman in critical condition after running into traffic in Akron, police say
Akron, OH3 days ago
Wellington Ohio man charged in Jan. 6th Capitol riot
Wellington, OH1 day ago
State stocks 84,000 rainbow trout: NE Ohio fishing report
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Woman wanted for fatal shooting of Akron man arrested in Mexico
Akron, OH1 day ago
Told to leave for closing time, man knocks female bartender unconscious with chair, police say
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Bedford man found guilty for death of A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Home director
Bedford, OH2 days ago
Head-on crash closes part of Route 11 near Austintown
Austintown, OH2 days ago
Winter is back: Are Northeast Ohioans ready?
Cleveland, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy