Players Championship Tee Times 2023 - Round Four

There has been a lot of action already at The Players Championship , with a weather delay forcing the second round's play to be completed on Saturday morning. But thankfully after a very busy Saturday the tournament is back on track.

Scottie Scheffler and Min Woo Lee will be out in the final group that tees off at 1.45pm EST or 5.45pm GMT. Scheffler holding a two-shot advantage over the Aussie.

There is another Australian in the penultimate group with Cam Davis teeeing it up with Englishman Tommy Fleetwood. While there is another Brit in the group off at 1.25pm as Aaron Rai is joined by round 1 leader Chad Ramey.

It may feel that Scottie Scheffler is in the driving seat after his strong finish last night, but the scoring showed yesterday that it is possible to come through the field with a final day charge.

Take a look at all of the Players Championship tee times for Sunday:

Round Four tee times - Players Championship 2023

1st tee (all times local, EST)