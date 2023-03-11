Players Championship Tee Times 2023 - Round Four

There has been a lot of action already at The Players Championship , with a weather delay forcing the second round's play to be completed on Saturday morning. But thankfully after a very busy Saturday the tournament is back on track.
Scottie Scheffler and Min Woo Lee will be out in the final group that tees off at 1.45pm EST or 5.45pm GMT. Scheffler holding a two-shot advantage over the Aussie.
There is another Australian in the penultimate group with Cam Davis teeeing it up with Englishman Tommy Fleetwood. While there is another Brit in the group off at 1.25pm as Aaron Rai is joined by round 1 leader Chad Ramey.
It may feel that Scottie Scheffler is in the driving seat after his strong finish last night, but the scoring showed yesterday that it is possible to come through the field with a final day charge.
Take a look at all of the Players Championship tee times for Sunday:
Round Four tee times - Players Championship 2023
1st tee (all times local, EST)
- 7.40am - Sahith Theegala
- 7.44am - Sepp Straka, Adam Scott
- 7.53am - Patton Kizzire, Aaron Baddeley
- 8.02am - Kevin Kisner, Will Zalatoris
- 8.11am - Justin Thomas, Tom Kim
- 8.20am - Scott Stallings, Ben Martin
- 8.29am - Joel Dahmen, Matthias Schwab
- 8.38am - Eric Cole, Chesson Hadley
- 8.47am - Alex Smalley, Jerry Kelly
- 8.56am - Maverick McNealy, Stephen Jaeger
- 9.11am - Shane Lowry, Keith Mitchell
- 9.20am - Austin Smotherman, Brendon Todd
- 9.29am - Sam Ryder, Sam Burns
- 9.38am - Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele
- 9.47am - Lucas Glover, Danny Willett
- 9.56am - Nate Lashley, Will Gordon
- 10.05am - Mark Hubbard, Gary Woodland
- 10.15am - Taylor Pendrith, Russell Henley
- 10.25am - Kramer Hickok, Tyler Duncan
- 10.35am - Cameron Young, Ryan Fox
- 10.50am - Francesco Molinari, Davis Thompson
- 11am - Tony Finau, Byeong Hun An
- 11.10am - Brandon Wu, Wyndham Clark
- 11.20am - Garrick Higgo, Hideki Matsuyama
- 11.30am - Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa
- 11.40am - Ben Griffin, Si Woo Kim
- 11.50am - Collin Morikawa, Adam Svensson
- 12 noon - Jason Day, Viktor Hovland
- 12.10pm - Taylor Moore, Justin Suh
- 12.20pm - Dylan Wu, Adam Hadwin
- 12.35pm - Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay
- 12.45pm - Denny McCarthy, Jordan SPieth
- 12.55pm - Taylor Montgomery, Justin Rose
- 1.05pm - David Lingmerth, Tom Hoge
- 1.15pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im
- 1.25pm - Aaron Rai, Chad Ramey
- 1.35pm - Cam Davis, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1.45pm - Scottie Scheffler, Min Woo Lee
