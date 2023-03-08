UPDATE: Bridgeport, Belington fire chief expected to make full recovery after fire rescue

UPDATE, MARCH 8, 9:22 A.M.:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — As of Wednesday morning, Chief Phil Hart told 12 News he is back at home and is expected to make a full recovery.

ORIGINAL, MARCH 7, 11:10 A.M.:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The chief of two local fire departments is still in the hospital after he was transported from a fire in Belington on Saturday .

According the Belington Volunteer Fire Department, on Saturday, multiple departments responded to a house fire in Belington where a resident was trapped inside. Two firefighters went inside and were able to remove the woman.

One of the firemen, Belington and Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown after he suffered smoke inhalation injuries in the fire. The woman was also flown to the hospital; another firefighter was treated at the hospital but later released.

A press release from the Belington Fire Department on Sunday said that Chief Hart was being kept overnight for observation, but now, after several nights, Hart is still at Ruby. On Monday evening, he told 12 News that, “I have to take it easy for a week or so to let my lungs recover.”

No information on what caused the fire has been released.

