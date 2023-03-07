‘She is everywhere.’ Erin Williamson named Jaycees’ Young Woman of the Year

Erin Williamson has been named the Gainesville Jaycees' Young Woman of the Year. - photo submitted to The Times

The element of surprise was in full effect when the winner of the Gainesville Jaycees Young Woman of the Year was announced Thursday, March 2. Particularly to the winner.

“I especially like the ‘young’ part of the Young Woman of the Year,” joked Williamson, 41. “It’s quite an honor and very much a surprise. It was pretty neat, but certainly not something I was expecting.”

The award was presented to Williamson during the organization’s annual banquet Thursday at the Chattahoochee Country Club.

Like fellow awardee Nathan Crumley, who was named Young Man of the Year, Williamson is a qualified candidate for the honor, said Burns Marlow, director and general counsel of the Gainesville Jaycees.

“We can think of nobody more deserving of this year’s award than these two fine folks,” Marlow said.

“Erin is all over serving as a community photographer for a whole host of organizations as well as serving in nonprofit leadership for Lake Lanier Olympic Park Foundation,” said Nick Bruner, a member of the Gainesville Jaycees and a partner at Rushton, a local accounting firm. “She is humble and completely content staying out of the spotlight, but when you really dig into her involvement, she is everywhere.”

A native of Mobile, Alabama, and a Loyola University New Orleans alumna, she came to Georgia in 2003 while the ink was still drying on her communications degree. She has since found a home away from home in Hall County.

“I thought the metro Atlanta area would have good opportunities,” Williamson said about the start of her journalism career that first brought her to Dahlonega and then to Gainesville in 2008.

“I have been here ever since,” she said.

Williamson covered sports and the community in Hall County before transitioning to other careers. She has been a senior account manager at Forum Communications, a local marketing agency, since January 2019, after joining the agency as creative strategist in September 2015.

Having attended Catholic school as a youth and a Jesuit college, service has always been a part of Williamson’s life.

“There was service and community involvement and that was very much part of that education experience, so there was just a natural theme that has continued,” Williamson explained. “Being with and for others is always something that has always resonated for me.”

But despite winning the Young Woman of the Year title, Williamson feels like the honor belongs to someone else.

“The word I keep using when I’m asked about winning is ‘overwhelming,’” she said. “It’s overwhelming to be recognized by a group like the Gainesville Jaycees that has been all about service and giving back to the community and they have been around for a long time.”

Williamson said looking at the list of the past winners is a motivating factor to continue doing what she can to make her community better.

“A lot of the women on that list, some of them are friends and colleagues, and some of them are very much mentors or inspirations to be involved in the community and give back. It’s really kind of humbling to know that my name is going to be alongside theirs.”

Her late paternal grandmother Jeanette Williamson was an influence on her and remains so. “She lived a good life and she was always involved, whether it was in her church or in her community,” Williamson said.