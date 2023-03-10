Photos / Tradition Returns: Community Days makes a comeback

Community Days, a citywide celebration of Lincoln City, will return Thursday, April 20 through Saturday, April 22.

The celebration has been absent following the 2019 COVID pandemic.

Taking lead

Lincoln City resident and business operator Patrick Alexander is leading the effort to bring the celebration back.

“Community Days is, and always has been, a group effort, made possible by individuals donating their time and talent to celebrate what makes Lincoln City a great place to live,” Alexander said. “I have been honored to emcee the Community Days Banquet several times in previous years and was deeply touched to see the community come together in such a beautiful way. As we emerge from the pandemic, the time was right to bring the event back and I am very happy to play a small part in that by helping to facilitate meetings of the Community Days Committee. This group's efforts and enthusiasm make me confident that Community Days is in safe hands. Community Days gives us the opportunity to celebrate the town we call home and honor the selfless volunteer work of our friends and neighbors.”

Before leaving the post, Shirley Hill was the long-time Community Days Coordinator. Hill said returning the celebration is an important way to recognize the community and its members.

“I am glad to see a celebration of community coming back to Lincoln City,” she said. “There is so much good that is done by so many for so many throughout the year, it's nice to give recognition and say, Thank you. There are always so many who give of themselves daily or weekly, but it was always so endearing to see how even more people come together during the Community Days events that were arranged to simply have fun, come together, collect donations, and recognize some who went above and beyond in the previous year.”

History

Community Days research shows the first organized Community Days Celebration was held in 1960 with just a few organizations and awards involved, according to Hill.

“It has been amazing to see how the celebration has grown from one to two days, to as many as nine days of events,” she said. “Many free events for the community to take part in as well as events that raised money and supplies.

Some of the first awards celebrated were Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, Couple of the Year, Business of the Year. The idea was simply to celebrate community and bring all together.”

Hill said such a community celebration is more important than ever.

“Lincoln City and surrounding areas have been hard hit by so much these last few years,” she said. “From disastrous fire to extended COVID hardships. It's time to have a Celebration!! The committee is looking at starting out over three or four days but who knows where it can go from here.”

Hill first became involved with Community Days in 2000 as an employee and representative of The News Guard.

“I presented the Couple of the Year Award that was sponsored by The News Guard at the time, and I was hooked,” she said. “I have been so proud to be involved in so many good times since. I have watched the celebration grow to as many as nine days of events, many free for easy participation, raising food and money for the local LC Food Bank, and monies raised to give back through our community non-profits.”

Community video

Historically, along with various events, Community Days has included an awards dinner, offering various recognition that included awards for Woman of the Year, Man of the Year, and Business of the Year.

“In the three years since the last Community Days event, our community has weathered a global pandemic, devastating wildfires and economic uncertainty,” Alexander said. “Throughout this period, members of the community stepped up in amazing ways to help their neighbors. As the committee considered how to structure this year's event, we concluded that attempting to single out one woman, one man or one business from such a period would be an impossible task.”

Instead, the organizing committee resolved to celebrate the community's incredible resolve by crafting a video presentation, which will be screened at the Community Days Gathering, set for Saturday, April 22, according to Alexander.

“The presentation will recognize the community spirit that we have seen in Lincoln City since the start of the pandemic, through the wildfires and the economic challenges that followed,” he said. “We are welcoming submissions of photos and video clips for inclusion in the presentation.”

Submissions may be emailed to palaxender@oregoncoasttoday.com, with the subject line "Community Days Presentation." Video clips should be no more than 15-seconds long and filmed in landscape format. Alexander asks that those sending in the clips include a brief description of who and what is featured in the video or photo. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Friday, April 7.

“We are hoping the community will be able to help us fully recognize the wonderful actions of so many during these recent trying years,” Alexander said.

2023 Community Days events

Community Days will begin on Thursday, April 20, with the time-honored Food Drive, running from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside McKay's Market, 801 SE Highway 101. Throughout the event, Community Days committee members will be broadcasting live to an audience of thousands via several participating Facebook feeds. That evening will see the return of Secrets of Salsa, a multicultural celebration spearheaded by Oceana Family Literacy.

“On Friday, April 21, we plan to have the Nickel Dive and Ducky Derby at Lincoln City Community Center, provided that the pool repairs are completed on schedule. Stay tuned. That evening, everyone will be invited to gather at the Beach Bonfire organized by NW Natural,” Alexander said.

Throughout the three-day Community Days celebration, the distinctive blue pinwheels will be set up at various locations including Lincoln City Outlets, marking the return of the Pinwheels for Prevention campaign against child abuse, sponsored by Chinook Winds Casino Resort.

“Saturday, April 22, will be our most packed day, starting with local favorite Mudflat Golf at 9 a.m. on Siletz Bay. Golfers can follow up their round with a feast at the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, to be held at Mo's Restaurant.

April 22 is Earth Day, and several Community Days events follow this theme, including a SOLV beach clean sponsored by Lincoln City Parks and Recreation; Surf and Earth, a celebration of Oregon Coast surfing organized by ZuhG Life; a native plant event by the Siletz Tribal Arts and Heritage Society; and an Earth Day celebration at Camp Westwind just north of Lincoln City.

Festivities will conclude with the Community Days Gathering, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, offering the first chance to view the video presentation celebrating community spirit. Venue for the gathering is still in the works, as are several other events.

Alexander encourages community members to watch for the Community Days poster, which will be packed with more details.

Look for Community Days Updates at thenewsguard.com and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.