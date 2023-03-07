Open in App
Wake County, NC
See more from this location?
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Wake County School Board talks search for new superintendent, other vacancies

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FTaj1_0lAQzJTQ00

Wake County School Board will meet to talk about their search for a new superintendent and discuss filling other vacancies.

The group is expected to approve the hiring of the North Carolina School Boards Association to lead the search.

The school board is also expected to vote on approving a hiring timeline and the vacancy announcement.

All of that will be happening during the meeting at 5:30 p.m.

Current Wake County Superintendent Catty Moore is retiring on July 1, after serving five years as the first Latina and woman to lead the state's largest district.

Before the meeting, the school board will also hold a work session where they are expected to discuss other vacancies in the district as well as staffing and compensation.

That session starts at 2:30 p.m. in Cary.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
'Too hungry to learn': NC advocates rally lawmakers for free school lunches statewide
Cary, NC2 days ago
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to receive $5 million gift to address nursing shortage
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
American Tobacco Trail: a former railroad corridor transformed into popular multiuse trail
Durham, NC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Greene County Schools Announces Admin Changes
Snow Hill, NC1 day ago
Carrboro: Condolences for Family of Carrboro High Student, Social Workers in Law Enforcement, and More
Carrboro, NC1 day ago
Parents up in arms after Cumberland County school bus driver accused of choking, assaulting student
Fayetteville, NC1 day ago
Durham Police department offering new job opportunity during hiring event
Durham, NC1 day ago
NCDOT Announces I-40, Whitfield Road Projects in Orange County
Hillsborough, NC1 day ago
Former Franklin County substitute teacher arrested by Wake Forest PD for indecent liberties with a child
Wake Forest, NC3 days ago
Durham family searching for missing Riverside High School student
Durham, NC3 days ago
Career Fair & Food Truck Rodeo set
Clinton, NC1 day ago
Goldsboro’s Smith announces run for mayor
Goldsboro, NC3 days ago
Raleigh drivers excited for new bus transit system
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
‘Why is it not paved?’: Durham Pavement Plan to impact dozens living on decades-old gravel roads
Durham, NC1 day ago
SE Raleigh Promise advances first affordable housing development
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Wake County Sheriff's Office to increase patrols at trails, parks amid string of break-ins
Raleigh, NC3 days ago
The Pride and Black Lives Matter flags continuously get vandalized outside of Cary church
Cary, NC1 day ago
Dinosaur hidden off Durham greenway trail still beloved after generations
Durham, NC1 day ago
Family, friends remember young mother with balloon release
Durham, NC18 hours ago
I-40 eastbound crash near Smithfield causes miles-long delays
Smithfield, NC22 hours ago
‘Save some green’: Wake County Animal Center holds adoption special for St. Patrick’s Day
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
'Up in the heavens smiling down': Family and friends hold vigil for 15-year old found in Jordan Lake
Carrboro, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy