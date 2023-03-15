Aaron Rodgers trade tracker: Latest news, rumors on Jets as QB determines NFL future

Out of the darkness and into the light, Aaron Rodgers' future is just about in sight.

For the fourth straight offseason, rumors surrounding Rodgers and his future with Green Bay are swirling. While the quarterback recently said a decision on his next move will be "soon enough" that soon enough isn't, well, quite soon enough.

Rodgers' indecision on his next step has opened a window for other teams to at least discuss a trade with Green Bay. But over the last week, it's becoming increasingly clear that the Jets are the top contender to land Rodgers.

New York had been reported to be hot after a veteran quarterback, and it looks like Rodgers is the Jets' man. Now, it's just a matter of whether they can land him.

Here's the latest on Rodgers, his future and the teams hoping to land him:

Aaron Rodgers trade rumors

Rodgers denies giving Jets list of players to target, did vouch for former teammates

Date : Wednesday, March 15

Source : Rodgers himself on "The Pat McAfee Show"

Rodgers took issue with the reports that he had provided a list of free agents for the Jets to target before acquiring him. He did, however, admit that he vouched for some of his former teammates in conversations with the team. He just didn't demand that New York sign them.

Those two things sound similar, but Rodgers was adamant that he didn't make a formal demand about these signings.

Rodgers says he plans to play for the Jets

Date : Wednesday, March 15

Source : Rodgers himself on "The Pat McAfee Show"

Rodgers has decided that he wants to keep playing while the Packers have decided that they want to move on from him. As such, Rodgers is going to play elsewhere, and he is planning on that being with the Jets.

Rodgers also explained that the teams are still working through compensation to complete the trade. But he is fully planning on going to the Jets and is ready to play for them.

Jets and Packers have not agreed to Rodgers trade terms yet

Date: Wednesday, March 15

Source: Tom Pelissero, NFL Network

The Packers and Jets are "continuing to negotiate" a trade but haven't agreed to terms yet. The Packers are not looking for multiple first-round picks as part of a deal, per Pelissero.

Schefter says there are still "layers" to Rodgers situation ahead of McAfee Show appearance

Date: Wednesday, March 15

Source: Adam Schefter, ESPN

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Rodgers wants to play for the Jets, but he cautions that there are "layers" to the situation. Notably, he lists the terms of a Rodgers trade and a contract restructure with the quarterback as hurdles that the two sides would need to clear before Rodgers can officially be a Jet.

So, Rodgers appearance on McAfee's show could push the Packers and Jets closer to a resolution, but it may not mark the official endgame either.

Rodgers to join 'The Pat McAfee Show' on Wednesday

Date: Tuesday, March 14

Source: Pat McAfee

For the millionth time during this process, we are potentially nearing the final decision from Aaron Rodgers. If the process has been at the one-yard line for over a week now, then the drive has been prolonged by penalty after penalty. Regardless, we will hear official word from Rodgers tomorrow. Maybe.

We suggest you don't hold your breath.

Allen Lazard signs four-year deal with the Jets

Date : Tuesday, March 14

Source : Jordan Schultz, The Score

The Jets have made a big move to acquire one former Packer. It's not Rodgers but instead is his former teammate Allen Lazard, who will join the Jets on a four-year deal worth $44 million.

Lazard was said to be on Rodgers' wish list of players for the Jets to acquire. Thus, this could be the first domino to fall in a trade for Rodgers.

Players growing frustrated waiting for Rodgers' decision

Date : Tuesday, March 14

Source : Zack Rosenblatt, The Athletic

Evidently, the players are growing weary of the process of Rodgers' decision being made, per Zack Rosenblatt. That said, there's still a "strong feeling" that he will eventually end up joining the Jets, so perhaps their angst will subside if that comes to pass.

Rodgers gave Jets a list of free agents to target, including Odell Beckham Jr.

Date : Tuesday, March 14

Source : Dianna Russini, ESPN

If you're wondering why the Jets are in on a bunch of former Packers, it's because Rodgers might be telling them to go get them. Russini reports that Rodgers has given the Jets a list of free agents that he wants them to target. It includes his former teammates Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Marcedes Lewis, but also Odell Beckham Jr.

Jets among the teams in the mix for Marcedes Lewis

Date : Tuesday, March 14

Source : Adam Schefter, ESPN

Lazard and Cobb aren't the only former Packers skill position players that the Jets are targeting. They are also considering Marcedes Lewis, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Raiders are among the other teams that want Lewis.

Lewis, 39 in May, has played with the Packers since 2018. He has caught 57 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns during that time, but more importantly, he has served as one of the NFL's best blocking tight ends during that time. He is the oldest tight end in the league, so if he continues to play, it makes sense that it would be on a contending team.

Jets "closing" on deal for Allen Lazard, will pursue Randall Cobb

Date : Tuesday, March 14

Source : Adam Schefter, ESPN

The Jets appear close to adding two of Rodgers' favorite receivers to their roster. New York is "closing in" on a contract with Allen Lazard and is expected to pursue Randall Cobb in the coming days as well.

This doesn't guarantee that Rodgers will land in New York, but it certainly adds to the speculation that he could. These moves could have been stipulated by Rodgers as part of a "package deal" to bring him to the Jets.

Rodgers trade still not done; all options remain on the table

Date: Tuesday, March 14

Source: Mike Florio , ProFootballTalk; Ian Rapoport , NFL Network

The Rodgers saga is continuing into Tuesday, with national insiders still saying that the veteran quarterback has yet to make up his mind.

Florio says as of Tuesday morning that he's "still hearing that Rodgers plans to accept a trade to New York" but "nothing is done until it's done." Meanwhile, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said that all options remain on the table for Rodgers as he assesses his playing future as it pertains to the 2023 season.

So, the wait for Rodgers' decision shall continue.

Rasul Douglas has fun with Rodgers' phone

Date: Monday, March 13

Source: Rasul Douglas (supposedly)

Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas is providing some much-needed levity in the ongoing Rodgers saga, saying the Packers quarterback gave him his phone when he went into "darko mode" — referring to Rodgers' four-day darkness retreat.

Douglas later claimed to be liking tweets from his own account (@rd32_era) from Rodgers' phone, including the aforementioned "darko mode" tweet. That led to the only social media activity on Monday, a day in which many believed the Packers quarterback would make his future in the NFL known:

As it stands now, that is the only communication Rodgers gave on Monday.

Trey Wingo says Rodgers to the Jets is done

Date: Monday, March 13

Source: Trey Wingo, Pro Football Network

Trey Wingo, formerly of ESPN, is reporting that the Jets are acquiring Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. This would be the second time -- the Brett Favre trade being the other in 2008 -- that the Jets and Packers have reached a deal to send a Hall of Fame quarterback to New York. Wingo famously broke the news last week that the Jets would be meeting with Rodgers in California.

Rodgers still hasn't made decision ahead of free agency

Date: Monday, March 13

Source: Rob Demovsky, ESPN

NFL free agency is very nearly here, but the Packers and Jets still don't have clarity on what Aaron Rodgers is going to do, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

The Jets and Packers will still be able to negotiate with players during the NFL's legal tampering period, but this puts the Jets in an unenviable position as they consider adding another veteran quarterback. They have been tied to Jimmy Garoppolo before, but they may not be able to sign him without knowing an answer about Rodgers' future.

Rodgers' decision last step in potential trade

Date: Saturday, March 11

Source: Charles Hughes (SNYTV)

Per a report from Charles Hughes of SNYTV, the Jets and Packers have done all the preliminary work involved in executing a trade of Rodgers to New York. Of course, any deal hinges on the decision Rodgers ultimately makes:

NFL world still waiting on Rodgers' decision

Date: Friday, March 10

Source: Ian Rapoport (NFL Network)

All is quiet on the Rodgers front as of Friday, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting that while the Jets had some excitement after the visit earlier in the week with the Packers' QB, everything waits until Rodgers makes a decision about his future.

“Is he going to retire, walk away from $60 million? Is he going to tell the Packers, ‘Trade me to the Jets,’ in which case they would facilitate that or potentially go back to Green Bay, which is obviously much less likely now. So just like we’ve been the last couple weeks, we are waiting for Aaron Rodgers," Rapoport said.

Sauce Gardner says Aaron Rodgers trade could be a package deal

Date: Thursday, March 9

Source: Sauce Gardner (via The Athletic)

Rodgers may not be the only player who would come to the Jets in a trade. Sauce Gardner told his followers on Twitch that another player (or players) could be a part of a deal.

"It's package deals all over," Gardner said. "I can't tell y'all who, but just know."

Jets optimistic they are going to land Rodgers

Date: Thursday, March 9

Source: Dianna Russini, ESPN

Rodgers may soon be trading Green and Gold for Green and White. The Jets feel "optimistic" that they are going to close on a Rodgers trade, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini. The Jets had discussed compensation and contract amendments prior to the meeting between the two parties earlier this week.

Packers may not be looking for 'offer they can't refuse'

Date: Wednesday, March 8

Source: Mike Garafolo, NFL Network

No bandleaders here. Connecting dots, Mike Garafolo says that the Packers will be looking for "fair compensation," and maybe not a deal that will blow their doors off. The fact that Rodgers is allowed to speak to other teams says that the Packers seem ready to move on, and that could lead to a fair price for an acquiring squad.

New York brass leaving on a jet plane

Date: Wednesday, March 8

Source: Kimberley A. Martin, ESPN

Martin reports that the "contingent" of Jets players are on their way back from California after meeting with Rodgers this morning, and they don't know when they'll be back again. Martin says that meet-up was a "get-to-know-you" session, and potentially the first step in the recruitment process.

Rodgers may have leaned towards retirement

Date: Tuesday, March 7

Source: Adam Schefter, ESPN

While trade rumors continue to swirl, Rodgers may have looked to a life after football recently. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a "recent school of thought" pegged Rodgers as maybe looking towards retirement, and not playing this upcoming season. That may have changed in recent days.

Rodgers decision not imminent

Date: Tuesday, March 7

Source: Mike Garafolo, Ian Rapoport, NFL Network

News on the Aaron Rodgers front continues to pick up steam on Tuesday. The Jets are reportedly meeting with the two-time league MVP in California, but according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, there doesn't appear to be a decision coming soon from Rodgers. They say that the quarterback is going to take his time, as usual, and that these meetings with the Jets brass are simply part of the process rather than indicative of something imminent.

Jets brass flying out to meet with Rodgers

Date: Tuesday, March 7

Source: Dan Graziano, Dianna Russini, ESPN

The Jets are sending in the heavy hitters to, seemingly, try and close the deal with Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has been granted permission to meet with the Jets, and owner Woody Johnson, GM Joe Douglas, coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett are on their way to California to meet with the quarterback.

Jets, Packers continue talks into Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, March 7

Source: Dan Graziano, ESPN

The Jets and Packers have spoken, and they will continue to talk into Tuesday, ESPN's Dan Graziano reports. Graziano says that the two sides have spoken, and the Jets and Rodgers have spoken, as well, leading to New York being a "realistic" option.

Jets, Rodgers have spoken, 'nothing imminent'

Date: Tuesday, March 7

Source: Trey Wingo, NFL commentator, and Connor Hughes, SNY

The wheels may be in motion for a Rodgers-to-New York trade, according to Trey Wingo and confirmed by SNY's Connor Hughes. The Jets and Rodgers had a conversation on Monday, and Rodgers is "open" to heading to New York.

Rodgers not one of Raiders options

Date: Monday, March 6

Source: Peter King, NBC Sports

As it turns out, the Raiders may not be hot after Rodgers after all. NBC Sports' Peter King reports that "if there's a Rodgers derby," then don't expect the Raiders to be a part of it. The Raiders may hone in on Jimmy Garoppolo, whose contract they may be able to control, as he's a free agent.

Rodgers' contract may present trade 'roadblock'

Date: Monday, March 6

Source: Jeremy Fowler, ESPN

Apparently, teams have called up the Packers to trade for Rodgers, but his complex contract may pose a hurdle in a deal getting done . With his 2023 upfront cash being a deterrent to some teams, Green Bay hasn't found the right trade partner for the quarterback just yet.

Rodgers one of three Raiders options

Date: Sunday, March 5

Source: Dan Graziano, ESPN

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Rodgers tops the Raiders' wish list of starters for 2023, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Las Vegas is also checking in with free agent Jimmy Garoppolo and, maybe, Mac Jones. The latter seems unlikely, however.