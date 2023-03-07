Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
WHIO Dayton

Deputies: Home ‘connected’ to Bengals RB Mixon part of shooting investigation; Juvenile hospitalized

By WHIO Staff,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WswHJ_0lANedT600

UPDATE @ 11:30 a.m.:

A home “connected” to Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is at the center of a shooting investigation that sent a juvenile to an area hospital, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

>> Bengals RB Joe Mixon will not be charged in incident involving gun; arrest warrant dismissed

The sheriff’s office posted a media release to their social media platforms late Tuesday morning confirming previous reporting that a juvenile suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident.

Deputies and medics responded to the home in the 7900 block of Ayers Road in Anderson Twp. around 8:25 p.m. Monday on reports of a shooting. A person, only identified as a juvenile, was taken from the scene to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

Deputies did not indicate if the juvenile was shot or was injured in a different manner.

During the investigation, deputies searched a home whose address was listed as the home of Mixon, according to previous court records.

Deputies have since confirmed the home, and part of the crime scene, is connected to a property associated with the Bengals star.

“We can confirm that part of the crime scene involves a home connected to Bengals player Joe Mixon,” the sheriff’s office spokesperson said in the media release.

It remains unknown if Mixon was at the house at the time of the incident, if he was involved, or if he’s considered a suspect in this criminal investigation.

Deputies placed crime scene tape around the house associated with Mixon around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and later left the scene and took down the tape around 3:15 a.m., according to our news partners at WCPO-TV in Cincinnati .

The star Bengals running back has been in the news during the offseason for a weapons charge that was later rescinded. Mixon was charged in February with aggravated menacing after he was accused of pointing a gun at a woman.

However, the arrest warrant and charges were dropped the next day. Investigators said the charges could be refiled at a later date.

Anderson Twp. is located just to the east of the Cincinnati city limits and home where the shooting happened is about 14 miles from Paycor Stadium.

