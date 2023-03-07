Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
6abc Action News

8 suspects sought after woman brutally assaulted near Philadelphia City Hall

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OF9jH_0lANXwWg00

Philadelphia police are seeking eight suspects for brutally attacking a woman just a block from City Hall.

Video of the incident was released on Tuesday morning.

The assault happened at 15th and Chestnut around 7:12 p.m. on Feb. 23.

Police say the victim, a 33-year-old woman, was knocked down by a group of people.

The suspects then beat the victim until she was unconscious. The video shows at least one suspect stomping on her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q8nFt_0lANXwWg00

Pictured: The suspects sought for the brutal attack on a woman at 15th and Chestnut in Philadelphia on Feb. 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jvDpO_0lANXwWg00

Pictured: The suspects sought for the brutal attack on a woman at 15th and Chestnut in Philadelphia on Feb. 23.

The group then walks away. One of the suspects picks up a bike off the ground while leaving. Surveillance images show several suspects using bikes.

"Kids don't have nothing to do and their parents need to get more involved with what they do when they leave the house every day," said Jamal Butler, who was walking in the area of the beating.

Police released still pictures of each of the eight suspects in hopes of identifying those responsible. All of the attackers appeared to be young.

Data from the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows assaults have been on the rise in the area of the attack. In the last three years, there has been an average of 180 assaults per year. But in the last 12 months, there have been more than 200.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sy30M_0lANXwWg00

"We probably need more foot patrol and more things for these kids to do," said Butler.

There was no word on any possible motive for this assault.

The victim suffered injuries to her head, face and body.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS(8477) or
submit a tip at PhillyPolice.com .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Arrest Juvenile Hoodlums In Center City Attack
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
$20K reward offered for info on deadly 2009 home invasion in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA2 hours ago
6 suspects in Center City beating now in custody: police
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man dies after stabbing in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
2 armed suspects caught on camera robbing Subway store at Temple University
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Suspects sought in armed robbery of Subway restaurant located on Temple University's campus
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Philly Police ID 7 of 8 Suspects Accused of Attacking Woman in Center City
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
3 suspects turn themselves in for alleged Center City beating: police
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Driver killed after hitting cars, poles in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA16 hours ago
Man killed outside Philadelphia bar identified as Delaware County man
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Man fatally shoots father, injures dog in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section: Sources
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Person struck by subway train in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Mullica woman on release in truck theft arrested in Atlantic City carjacking
Atlantic City, NJ18 hours ago
Philadelphia police officer wounded in line-of-duty shooting remains hospitalized due to complications
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Bucks Teen Opened Fire On Levittown Home, Police Claim
Levittown, PA1 day ago
Delaware County bar shuttered after numerous noise and gunfire complaints
Clifton Heights, PA1 day ago
Police ID woman accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in restroom of Pa. bar: report
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Man charged with attempted murder in Mayfair pizza shop double shooting
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Victim, other bystanders capture suspect in Mayfair pizza shop shooting
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Atlantic City shooting puts school on lockdown as students arrive
Atlantic City, NJ1 day ago
Officials ID victim in Atlantic City, New Jersey fatal hit-and-run; driver sought
Atlantic City, NJ1 day ago
Not so quiet quitting: In 1747, the mayor of Philadelphia ran away from the job
Philadelphia, PA18 hours ago
SEPTA, Philadelphia police investigate stabbing on train near Logan Station
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Family calls for justice after Bucks County man killed by hit-and-run driver in Levittown
Levittown, PA1 day ago
Two Facing Charges After Shots Fired Released On Unsecured Bail
Wilmington, DE2 days ago
Man found shot to death in Pennsylvania woods 'knew his attacker' as police launch homicide investigation
West Norriton, PA3 days ago
Philadelphia firefighter Randy Ballinger speaks out after falling from burning roof
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy