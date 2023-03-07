8 suspects sought after woman brutally assaulted near Philadelphia City Hall

Philadelphia police are seeking eight suspects for brutally attacking a woman just a block from City Hall.

Video of the incident was released on Tuesday morning.

The assault happened at 15th and Chestnut around 7:12 p.m. on Feb. 23.

Police say the victim, a 33-year-old woman, was knocked down by a group of people.

The suspects then beat the victim until she was unconscious. The video shows at least one suspect stomping on her.

Pictured: The suspects sought for the brutal attack on a woman at 15th and Chestnut in Philadelphia on Feb. 23.

The group then walks away. One of the suspects picks up a bike off the ground while leaving. Surveillance images show several suspects using bikes.

"Kids don't have nothing to do and their parents need to get more involved with what they do when they leave the house every day," said Jamal Butler, who was walking in the area of the beating.

Police released still pictures of each of the eight suspects in hopes of identifying those responsible. All of the attackers appeared to be young.

Data from the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows assaults have been on the rise in the area of the attack. In the last three years, there has been an average of 180 assaults per year. But in the last 12 months, there have been more than 200.

"We probably need more foot patrol and more things for these kids to do," said Butler.

There was no word on any possible motive for this assault.

The victim suffered injuries to her head, face and body.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS(8477) or