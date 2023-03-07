Long-shot GOP candidate claims he was offered second-place finish at the CPAC straw poll if he paid hundreds of thousands of dollars

Perry Johnson , a millionaire from Michigan who announced his candidacy last week, came in third with 5% of the vote. He placed higher than former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.
Insider contacted Ramaswamy asking for further information on the allegation, but did not immediately receive a response.
In a statement sent to Insider, CPAC said that "Washington DC is riddled with unscrupulous consultants who make false claims including this one."
It added that "anybody with a rudimentary understanding of politics knows how a straw poll work: it takes organization and/or popularity for a candidate to do well. One thing is enduringly true about presidential politics, it takes both to get to the Oval Office."
According to Politico, a Ramaswamy aide said they recalled the phone call offer. The aide spoke on condition of anonymity and declined to provide the name of the consultant, fearing they would face retribution, the media outlet reported.
The aide claimed the consultant offered to "get tickets and bus a bunch of people in for the straw poll" if they paid "upward of $100,000," per Politico.
The aide added: "I was taken aback, because I've never been to CPAC before, and it's very activist driven but I think if any of them knew it was an artificial poll, they'd be pretty pissed about that."
March 7, 2023: This story has been updated with a response from CPAC.
