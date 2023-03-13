Open in App
Sporting News

World Baseball Classic scores: Daily TV schedule, bracket, results for 2023 WBC games

By Kevin Skiver,

3 hours ago

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is upon us, which means two weeks of competitive baseball leading into MLB Opening Day on March 30.

Starting March 8 (late March 7 in the United States), pool play of the World Baseball Classic will get underway. Pools A & B, which are being played in Chinese Taipei and Tokyo, respectively, will be underway before Pools C & D. The latter two pools are being played in the United States in Phoenix and Miami, respectively.

The first quarterfinal game will also occur while pools are still going on. Quarterfinals will be played in Japan and the United States.

Here's a look at the full World Baseball Classic schedule, along with the bracket and updated results throughout the tournament.

World Baseball Classic daily schedule and scores

The World Baseball Classic will be featuring games every day for two weeks.

All times listed are Eastern Time.

Tuesday, March 7

Result Pool
Netherlands 4 , Cuba 2 A

Wednesday, March 8

Results Pool
Panama 12 , Chinese Taipei 5 A
Australia 8, Korea 7 B
Netherlands 3, Panama 1 A

Thursday, March 9

Results Pool
Japan 8, China 1 B
Italy 6, Cuba 3 (10 innings) A
Czech Republic 8, China 5 B
Cuba 13, Panama 4 A

Friday March 10

Matchup Pool
Japan 13, Korea 4 B
Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7 A
Australia 12, China 2 (7 innings) B
Panama 2, Italy 0 A

Saturday, March 11

Matchup Pool
Japan 10, Czech Republic 2 B
Chinese Taipei 9, Netherlands 5 A
Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1 D
Colombia 5, Mexico 4 (10 innings) C
Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1 D
United States 6, Great Britain 2 C
Korea 7, Czech Republic 3 B
Cuba 7, Chinese Taipei 1 A

Sunday, March 12

Matchup Pool Time Channel
Japan 7 , Australia 1 B 6 a.m. FS1
Italy 7 , Netherlands 1 A 7 a.m. FS2
Israel 3, Nicaragua 1 D Noon FS2
Canada 18, Great Britain 8 (7 innings) C 3 p.m. FS1
Venezuela 9, Puerto Rico 6 D 7 p.m. FS1
Mexico 11, USA 5 C 10 p.m. FS1
Australia vs. Czech Republic B 11 p.m. FS1

Monday, March 13

Matchup Pool Time Channel
Korea vs. China B 6 a.m. FS2
Dominican Republic vs. Nicaragua D Noon FS2
Colombia vs. Great Britain C 3 p.m. FS2
Israel vs. Puerto Rico D 7 p.m. FS1
Canada vs. United States C 10 p.m. FS1

Tuesday, March 14

Matchup Pool Time Channel
Nicaragua vs. Venezuela D Noon FS2
Canada vs. Colombia C 3 p.m. FS2
Israel vs. Dominican Republic D 7 p.m. FS1
Great Britain vs. Mexico C 10 p.m. FS1

Wednesday, March 15

Matchup Pool Time Channel
QF1 (B2 vs. A1) N/A 6 a.m. FS2
Venezuela vs. Israel D Noon FS2
Mexico vs. Canada C 3 p.m. FS2
Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic D 7 p.m. FS1
USA vs. Colombia C 10 p.m. FS1

Thursday, March 16

Matchup Time Channel
QF2 (A2 vs. B1) 6 a.m. FS2

Friday, March 17

Matchup Time Channel
QF3 (C2 vs. D1) 7 p.m. FS1

Saturday, March 18

Matchup Time Channel
QF4 (D2 vs. C1) 7 p.m. Fox

Sunday, March 19

Matchup Time Channel
SF1 (QF1 vs. QF3) 7 p.m. FS1

Monday, March 20

Matchup Time Channel
SF2 (QF2 vs. QF4) 7 p.m. FS1

Tuesday, March 21

Matchup Time Channel
Championship (SF1 vs. SF2) 7 p.m. FS1

World Baseball Classic 2023 bracket

Because the World Baseball Classic starts with pools, there isn't a set bracket in a traditional sense.

Once the World Baseball Classic enters the quarterfinal stage, the paths will be linear. Each pool will send two teams — the top two — to the quarterfinal round.

