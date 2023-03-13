World Baseball Classic scores: Daily TV schedule, bracket, results for 2023 WBC games

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is upon us, which means two weeks of competitive baseball leading into MLB Opening Day on March 30.
Starting March 8 (late March 7 in the United States), pool play of the World Baseball Classic will get underway. Pools A & B, which are being played in Chinese Taipei and Tokyo, respectively, will be underway before Pools C & D. The latter two pools are being played in the United States in Phoenix and Miami, respectively.
The first quarterfinal game will also occur while pools are still going on. Quarterfinals will be played in Japan and the United States.
Here's a look at the full World Baseball Classic schedule, along with the bracket and updated results throughout the tournament.
World Baseball Classic daily schedule and scores
The World Baseball Classic will be featuring games every day for two weeks.
All times listed are Eastern Time.
Tuesday, March 7
| Result
| Pool
| Netherlands 4 , Cuba 2
| A
Wednesday, March 8
| Results
| Pool
| Panama 12 , Chinese Taipei 5
| A
| Australia 8, Korea 7
| B
| Netherlands 3, Panama 1
| A
Thursday, March 9
| Results
| Pool
| Japan 8, China 1
| B
| Italy 6, Cuba 3 (10 innings)
| A
| Czech Republic 8, China 5
| B
| Cuba 13, Panama 4
| A
Friday March 10
| Matchup
| Pool
| Japan 13, Korea 4
| B
| Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7
| A
| Australia 12, China 2 (7 innings)
| B
| Panama 2, Italy 0
| A
Saturday, March 11
| Matchup
| Pool
| Japan 10, Czech Republic 2
| B
| Chinese Taipei 9, Netherlands 5
| A
| Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1
| D
| Colombia 5, Mexico 4 (10 innings)
| C
| Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1
| D
| United States 6, Great Britain 2
| C
| Korea 7, Czech Republic 3
| B
| Cuba 7, Chinese Taipei 1
| A
Sunday, March 12
| Matchup
| Pool
| Time
| Channel
| Japan 7 , Australia 1
| B
| 6 a.m.
| FS1
| Italy 7 , Netherlands 1
| A
| 7 a.m.
| FS2
| Israel 3, Nicaragua 1
| D
| Noon
| FS2
| Canada 18, Great Britain 8 (7 innings)
| C
| 3 p.m.
| FS1
| Venezuela 9, Puerto Rico 6
| D
| 7 p.m.
| FS1
| Mexico 11, USA 5
| C
| 10 p.m.
| FS1
| Australia vs. Czech Republic
| B
| 11 p.m.
| FS1
Monday, March 13
| Matchup
| Pool
| Time
| Channel
| Korea vs. China
| B
| 6 a.m.
| FS2
| Dominican Republic vs. Nicaragua
| D
| Noon
| FS2
| Colombia vs. Great Britain
| C
| 3 p.m.
| FS2
| Israel vs. Puerto Rico
| D
| 7 p.m.
| FS1
| Canada vs. United States
| C
| 10 p.m.
| FS1
Tuesday, March 14
| Matchup
| Pool
| Time
| Channel
| Nicaragua vs. Venezuela
| D
| Noon
| FS2
| Canada vs. Colombia
| C
| 3 p.m.
| FS2
| Israel vs. Dominican Republic
| D
| 7 p.m.
| FS1
| Great Britain vs. Mexico
| C
| 10 p.m.
| FS1
Wednesday, March 15
| Matchup
| Pool
| Time
| Channel
| QF1 (B2 vs. A1)
| N/A
| 6 a.m.
| FS2
| Venezuela vs. Israel
| D
| Noon
| FS2
| Mexico vs. Canada
| C
| 3 p.m.
| FS2
| Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic
| D
| 7 p.m.
| FS1
| USA vs. Colombia
| C
| 10 p.m.
| FS1
Thursday, March 16
| Matchup
| Time
| Channel
| QF2 (A2 vs. B1)
| 6 a.m.
| FS2
Friday, March 17
| Matchup
| Time
| Channel
| QF3 (C2 vs. D1)
| 7 p.m.
| FS1
Saturday, March 18
| Matchup
| Time
| Channel
| QF4 (D2 vs. C1)
| 7 p.m.
| Fox
Sunday, March 19
| Matchup
| Time
| Channel
| SF1 (QF1 vs. QF3)
| 7 p.m.
| FS1
Monday, March 20
| Matchup
| Time
| Channel
| SF2 (QF2 vs. QF4)
| 7 p.m.
| FS1
Tuesday, March 21
| Matchup
| Time
| Channel
| Championship (SF1 vs. SF2)
| 7 p.m.
| FS1
World Baseball Classic 2023 bracket
Because the World Baseball Classic starts with pools, there isn't a set bracket in a traditional sense.
Once the World Baseball Classic enters the quarterfinal stage, the paths will be linear. Each pool will send two teams — the top two — to the quarterfinal round.
