Bundle up as you head out Wednesday. Morning temperatures will be in 20s and highs will slowly climb back into the mid 40s under a nice mix of clouds and sunshine. Enjoy another dry day Thursday along with slightly milder temperatures warming near 50.

Severe Weather Team 11 is watching a strong system that will impact your plans Friday and into the weekend. Right now the track of the storm brings a mix of rain and snow to the area during the day Friday with colder air changing the mix to all snow by Saturday. Some areas could see shoveling snow before the system moves out.

There are still many questions concerning the track, timing and temperatures with this system, so check the live forecast updates on WPXI TV and have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you when you are away from your television.

