Open in App
Dayton, OH
See more from this location?
WHIO Dayton

Clouds return Wednesday; Rain likely Friday

By WHIO Staff,

4 days ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Clouds increase Wednesday
  • Cooler week
  • Rain; Brief mix Thursday night - Friday

>> TRACK THE CONDITIONS WITH LIVE DOPPLER 7

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Clouds increase overnight, but stay dry with temperatures falling into the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY : Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday. It will be another cooler day, but not far from normal with a high in the middle 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25OWd8_0lAADw5v00

THURSDAY : Clouds increase through the day with some showers expected to arrive in the evening. Some areas north of Dayton may see a mix with snow. Highs during the day will reach nearly 50 degrees, cooler north.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d24oH_0lAADw5v00

FRIDAY : Some light snow may mix with rain across the northern Miami Valley early Friday morning otherwise widespread rain showers are expected. Showers will taper into the afternoon but linger into the evening. As temperatures fall from the 40s during the day to below freezing at night, there will be a transition over to a few flurries or a passing snow shower. Snow accumulation is not expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rCHsp_0lAADw5v00

SATURDAY : Perhaps a few flurries early on Saturday then mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the lower 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOW3l_0lAADw5v00

SUNDAY : Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies on Sunday with highs in the middle 40s. Some showers arrive by the end of the day.

MONDAY : Mostly cloudy and cool in the middle 40s again on Monday. Slight chance of a sprinkle or flurry.

TUESDAY : Mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dayton, OH newsLocal Dayton, OH
The Big Hoopla: Several events taking place in Dayton Sunday prior to First Four
Dayton, OH1 hour ago
‘They heard a loud boom;’ Homeowners inside when car crashed into home in Dayton
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Daylight saving time: Local doctor weighs in on what the time change does to our health
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Busy road in Washington Township will be closed next week
Washington Township, OH2 days ago
‘It’s huge;’ Smoke and flames damage condo complex in Washington Township, no injuries
Washington Township, OH1 hour ago
Defective, loose wheels at risk of derailment discovered on Norfolk Southern rail cars
Springfield, OH1 day ago
Two-alarm fire burns commercial building in Miami Co.
Tipp City, OH19 hours ago
City Commissioner says more needs to be done following fatal fire in Dayton
Dayton, OH1 day ago
New concerns of homelessness following fatal fire in Dayton
Dayton, OH2 days ago
At least 1 injured following a 3-car crash in Huber Heights
Huber Heights, OH1 day ago
WATCH: Video shows moments after Dayton police cruiser hits man
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Officials: Building involved in deadly Dayton fire was bought recently; not a ‘nuisance’ property
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Dayton fire that killed 5 among city’s deadliest in last 40 years, records show
Dayton, OH2 days ago
3 hospitalized, 1 with head injury, following crash in Springboro
Springboro, OH1 day ago
Funeral services set for today for victim of Dayton double homicide
Dayton, OH14 hours ago
5-month-old kitten saves family of six from burning house in Hamilton Co.
Forest Park, OH20 hours ago
Possible contaminated water prompts testing after Clark County house fire; Home demolished
Yellow Springs, OH2 days ago
1 person hospitalized; Officers investigating shooting in Dayton
Dayton, OH1 day ago
New sports betting restaurant opening in Dayton right before First Four
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Dayton defeats Fordham, advances to Atlantic 10 Championship game
Dayton, OH6 hours ago
3 area high schools advance to boys state basketball semifinals
Dayton, OH1 hour ago
UPDATE: Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for 78-year-old Sidney man
Sidney, OH2 days ago
One taken to hospital after stabbing in Dayton
Dayton, OH1 day ago
At least 2 hospitalized following crash in Jefferson Township
Piqua, OH1 day ago
Police: Man arrested on scene of Dayton deadly fire for taking photos of bodies, refusing to leave
Dayton, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy