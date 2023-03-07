Clear skies continue for a few more days. This won't do much to warm us, though. Highs hold in the low 50s with a few nights at or below freezing. Friday marks a change with the arrival of our next system. Clouds build in first keeping temperatures in the mid 40s. This will turn to some showers Friday afternoon and evening. Rain looks most widespread Friday night into Saturday morning. A few weather models have even hinted at enough cold air to work in a wintry mix. Sunday is the pick day of the two with clearing skies and slightly warmer temperatures. Our cooler trend has enough momentum to carry over into next week with readings in the mid to upper 40s.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a northwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday A chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night Rain likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A chance of rain before 1pm, then a chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.