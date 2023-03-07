Alabama Skies: Rain, thunderstorm chances return for parts of state today
By alabamanow,
3 days ago
Depending on where you are in Alabama, you may have a sunny day with a spring feeling or thunderstorms with a summer feeling. Although we’re not expecting a washout for any certain areas, there is a chance for some heavy showers in southern Alabama. The rest of the state will also get some rain chances later in the week.
North Alabama
Sunny with a high near 72. Quite breezy. Tonight, increasing clouds with a low of 47 and windy.
Central Alabama
Some clouds early, then becoming sunny with a high near 80. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 51.
South Alabama
A chance of showers, then thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny with a high of 82. Increasing clouds tonight with a low of 57.
Gulf Coast
Fog early, then partly sunny with a high near 80. Fog tonight under mostly cloudy skies and a low of 65.
