Alabama Skies: Rain, thunderstorm chances return for parts of state today

Depending on where you are in Alabama, you may have a sunny day with a spring feeling or thunderstorms with a summer feeling. Although we’re not expecting a washout for any certain areas, there is a chance for some heavy showers in southern Alabama. The rest of the state will also get some rain chances later in the week.

North Alabama

Sunny with a high near 72. Quite breezy. Tonight, increasing clouds with a low of 47 and windy.

Central Alabama

Some clouds early, then becoming sunny with a high near 80. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 51.

South Alabama

A chance of showers, then thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny with a high of 82. Increasing clouds tonight with a low of 57.

Gulf Coast

Fog early, then partly sunny with a high near 80. Fog tonight under mostly cloudy skies and a low of 65.