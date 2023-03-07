Open in App
910 The Fan

AWadd "All In" on Prosthetic Thumbs as Part of "Human Augmentation"

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pRKWL_0lA83Do400

Does AWadd need an extra (robotic) extension?

On Tuesday (March 6), Adam discussed playing a basketball arcade game while also thinking about an article where scientists believe "human augmentation" could be possible -- the addition of extra, robotic body parts.

Chief among the trials was an "extra thumb" for one hand, on the opposite side of the hand from the normal thumb, and 98% of participants in a study with nearly 600 people from toddler to elderly could use it within the first minute.

"I'm a guy that loves to multitask," Epstein said. "I'm always looking for two things to do. I'm watching TV, I got my laptop out; I'm working on my laptop, I'm texting some people; I'm driving, I'm listening to a podcast at the same time. I'm a guy that loves to multitask. And if you're with me, how about a[n] extra thumb?

"[...] I'm all in on two thumbs," he added. "I think it's the weirdest thing ever, but imagine if you went to a CVS and you're looking at cosmetics, and they've got hand lotion and they've got things for manicures, and they've got shampoo in that aisle and conditioner. And then they just had [...] [a] prosthetic thumb that you could buy and attach to your wrist. You're telling me you wouldn't buy that? If it was that easy to grab at CVS, I'd be all in on this."

Listen to more of the segment below.

