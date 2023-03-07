Mt. Juliet Fire Department Names Interim Fire Chief

Mt Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin announced on March 6, 2023 that he has named Joey Edwards as Interim Fire Chief effective immediately. Edwards previously served as the Deputy Fire Chief for the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet since his arrival in August of 2020, where he helped the department improve their ISO Rating to a three.

“Deputy Chief Joey Edwards has been named interim Fire Chief of FDMJ,” City Manager Kenny Martin said. “We have the upmost confidence in his leadership and abilities. He will remain in that position until a permanent chief is named.”

Edwards holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership/public administration from Waldorf University and is a certified Fire Officer IV. He has been part of the fire service for more than two decades in Tennessee.

“I look forward to continuing to be a part of the phenomenal growth and uniting our department,” Edwards said. “The men and women of the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet are extremely hard-working and intelligent people. I am honored to serve this role by the city leaders and elected officials as Interim Fire Chief, but rest assured, we are a team-focused group ready to tackle any assignment thrown our way. Together and united, we aim to keep exceeding the community’s expectations.”

Edward’s experience also includes previous stops at the City of Shelbyville, the Department of Defense, and the State of Tennessee serving as the campus supervisor for the TN Fire and Codes Academy in Bell Buckle. His major goals during the interim phase consist of opening the north district fire station, leading the department through the transition of operating ALS ambulances and engines, and working with city officials on major infrastructure plans for the department for the future to include more stations and apparatus to keep up with the growth.

“Nothing changes operationally for us through the change transition. We all go to work and get the job done no matter the situation! It’s all systems go and full steam ahead for me and our personnel,” Edwards said Monday. “That is what makes me most proud to be a part of this team. It is a privilege to serve, and we are all blessed to be here.”

