Leader Telegram

East-Current Conditions

By Accuweather,

3 days ago

East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Tuesday, March 7, 2023

City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany, NY;Mostly cloudy;33;NW;3;57%

Asheville, NC;Clear;60;NNW;2;62%

Atlanta, GA;Partly cloudy;60;SW;2;70%

Atlantic City, NJ;Mostly cloudy;46;NNE;2;87%

Baltimore, MD;Cloudy;46;NNE;3;58%

Birmingham, AL;Clear;65;SW;2;90%

Boston, MA;Mostly cloudy;37;WNW;4;41%

Bridgeport, CT;Cloudy;39;NW;3;32%

Buffalo, NY;Mostly cloudy;34;NNE;3;78%

Burlington, VT;Mostly clear;29;NNW;4;52%

Caribou, ME;Cloudy;27;NW;8;71%

Charleston, SC;Mostly clear;66;SW;2;89%

Charleston, WV;Mostly cloudy;62;WNW;3;48%

Charlotte, NC;Clear;60;SW;3;80%

Cleveland, OH;Mostly cloudy;37;NE;9;92%

Columbia, SC;Mostly clear;63;SW;3;90%

Columbus, OH;Mostly cloudy;43;NW;4;87%

Concord, NH;Mostly clear;31;N;7;45%

Detroit, MI;Snow;32;NNE;7;94%

Grand Rapids, MI;Cloudy;34;NE;7;90%

Hartford, CT;Cloudy;37;NW;2;33%

Indianapolis, IN;Cloudy;47;NNW;8;71%

Jackson, MS;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;90%

Jacksonville, FL;Mostly clear;68;SW;2;97%

Knoxville, TN;Clear;61;W;5;58%

Lexington, KY;Mostly cloudy;58;NW;4;62%

Louisville, KY;Clear;57;NNW;4;79%

Memphis, TN;Clear;64;SW;5;83%

Miami, FL;Mostly clear;75;WSW;4;83%

Mobile, AL;Partly cloudy;71;SW;3;93%

Montgomery, AL;Mostly cloudy;70;SW;3;89%

Mt. Washington, NH;Mostly clear;5;WNW;37;100%

Nashville, TN;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;67%

New York, NY;Snow;37;N;7;69%

Newark, NJ;Snow;34;NNW;5;85%

Norfolk, VA;Mostly clear;56;SSW;5;74%

Orlando, FL;Clear;72;SW;6;83%

Philadelphia, PA;Cloudy;43;NNE;4;54%

Pittsburgh, PA;Cloudy;39;NE;2;88%

Portland, ME;Partly cloudy;31;NW;5;49%

Providence, RI;Cloudy;37;NW;4;42%

Raleigh, NC;Clear;62;SW;4;78%

Richmond, VA;Clear;50;SSW;3;79%

Savannah, GA;Clear;64;SSW;4;98%

Tampa, FL;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;100%

Toledo, OH;Cloudy;35;N;6;98%

Vero Beach, FL;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;5;96%

Washington, DC;Mostly cloudy;47;NE;2;71%

Wilmington, DE;Mostly cloudy;45;NNE;3;55%

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

