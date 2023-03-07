East-Current Conditions

East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Tuesday, March 7, 2023
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany, NY;Mostly cloudy;33;NW;3;57%
Asheville, NC;Clear;60;NNW;2;62%
Atlanta, GA;Partly cloudy;60;SW;2;70%
Atlantic City, NJ;Mostly cloudy;46;NNE;2;87%
Baltimore, MD;Cloudy;46;NNE;3;58%
Birmingham, AL;Clear;65;SW;2;90%
Boston, MA;Mostly cloudy;37;WNW;4;41%
Bridgeport, CT;Cloudy;39;NW;3;32%
Buffalo, NY;Mostly cloudy;34;NNE;3;78%
Burlington, VT;Mostly clear;29;NNW;4;52%
Caribou, ME;Cloudy;27;NW;8;71%
Charleston, SC;Mostly clear;66;SW;2;89%
Charleston, WV;Mostly cloudy;62;WNW;3;48%
Charlotte, NC;Clear;60;SW;3;80%
Cleveland, OH;Mostly cloudy;37;NE;9;92%
Columbia, SC;Mostly clear;63;SW;3;90%
Columbus, OH;Mostly cloudy;43;NW;4;87%
Concord, NH;Mostly clear;31;N;7;45%
Detroit, MI;Snow;32;NNE;7;94%
Grand Rapids, MI;Cloudy;34;NE;7;90%
Hartford, CT;Cloudy;37;NW;2;33%
Indianapolis, IN;Cloudy;47;NNW;8;71%
Jackson, MS;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;90%
Jacksonville, FL;Mostly clear;68;SW;2;97%
Knoxville, TN;Clear;61;W;5;58%
Lexington, KY;Mostly cloudy;58;NW;4;62%
Louisville, KY;Clear;57;NNW;4;79%
Memphis, TN;Clear;64;SW;5;83%
Miami, FL;Mostly clear;75;WSW;4;83%
Mobile, AL;Partly cloudy;71;SW;3;93%
Montgomery, AL;Mostly cloudy;70;SW;3;89%
Mt. Washington, NH;Mostly clear;5;WNW;37;100%
Nashville, TN;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;67%
New York, NY;Snow;37;N;7;69%
Newark, NJ;Snow;34;NNW;5;85%
Norfolk, VA;Mostly clear;56;SSW;5;74%
Orlando, FL;Clear;72;SW;6;83%
Philadelphia, PA;Cloudy;43;NNE;4;54%
Pittsburgh, PA;Cloudy;39;NE;2;88%
Portland, ME;Partly cloudy;31;NW;5;49%
Providence, RI;Cloudy;37;NW;4;42%
Raleigh, NC;Clear;62;SW;4;78%
Richmond, VA;Clear;50;SSW;3;79%
Savannah, GA;Clear;64;SSW;4;98%
Tampa, FL;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;100%
Toledo, OH;Cloudy;35;N;6;98%
Vero Beach, FL;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;5;96%
Washington, DC;Mostly cloudy;47;NE;2;71%
Wilmington, DE;Mostly cloudy;45;NNE;3;55%
