Leader Telegram

West-Current Conditions

By Accuweather,

3 days ago

West Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Monday, March 6, 2023

City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albuquerque, NM;Cloudy;50;SE;9;20%

Anchorage, AK;Clear;19;Calm;0;80%

Billings, MT;Fog;22;NNW;7;92%

Boise, ID;Clear;28;ESE;4;73%

Casper, WY;Cloudy;22;WSW;8;71%

Cheyenne, WY;Fog;22;SSE;12;92%

Denver, CO;Mostly cloudy;29;NE;2;81%

Fairbanks, AK;Cloudy;24;NNE;1;67%

Grand Junction, CO;Partly cloudy;32;N;2;75%

Helena, MT;Partly cloudy;15;W;7;76%

Honolulu, HI;Partly cloudy;73;W;3;73%

Juneau, AK;Mostly clear;18;Calm;0;67%

Las Vegas, NV;Partly cloudy;51;SSW;6;38%

Long Beach, CA;Mostly clear;54;NW;7;66%

Los Angeles, CA;Cloudy;52;NW;2;71%

Olympia, WA;Partly cloudy;33;Calm;0;95%

Phoenix, AZ;Cloudy;60;NW;1;44%

Portland, OR;Mostly cloudy;37;E;1;95%

Reno, NV;Cloudy;24;SW;3;83%

Roswell, NM;Cloudy;66;W;17;12%

Sacramento, CA;Mostly cloudy;45;SSE;3;77%

Salt Lake City, UT;Mostly cloudy;32;NNW;3;72%

San Diego, CA;Cloudy;55;NNW;2;77%

San Francisco, CA;Mostly cloudy;43;SSW;3;83%

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Showers;41;S;2;93%

Spokane, WA;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;88%

Tucson, AZ;Mostly cloudy;59;NW;1;49%

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

