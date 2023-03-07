West-Current Conditions

West Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Monday, March 6, 2023
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albuquerque, NM;Cloudy;50;SE;9;20%
Anchorage, AK;Clear;19;Calm;0;80%
Billings, MT;Fog;22;NNW;7;92%
Boise, ID;Clear;28;ESE;4;73%
Casper, WY;Cloudy;22;WSW;8;71%
Cheyenne, WY;Fog;22;SSE;12;92%
Denver, CO;Mostly cloudy;29;NE;2;81%
Fairbanks, AK;Cloudy;24;NNE;1;67%
Grand Junction, CO;Partly cloudy;32;N;2;75%
Helena, MT;Partly cloudy;15;W;7;76%
Honolulu, HI;Partly cloudy;73;W;3;73%
Juneau, AK;Mostly clear;18;Calm;0;67%
Las Vegas, NV;Partly cloudy;51;SSW;6;38%
Long Beach, CA;Mostly clear;54;NW;7;66%
Los Angeles, CA;Cloudy;52;NW;2;71%
Olympia, WA;Partly cloudy;33;Calm;0;95%
Phoenix, AZ;Cloudy;60;NW;1;44%
Portland, OR;Mostly cloudy;37;E;1;95%
Reno, NV;Cloudy;24;SW;3;83%
Roswell, NM;Cloudy;66;W;17;12%
Sacramento, CA;Mostly cloudy;45;SSE;3;77%
Salt Lake City, UT;Mostly cloudy;32;NNW;3;72%
San Diego, CA;Cloudy;55;NNW;2;77%
San Francisco, CA;Mostly cloudy;43;SSW;3;83%
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Showers;41;S;2;93%
Spokane, WA;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;88%
Tucson, AZ;Mostly cloudy;59;NW;1;49%
