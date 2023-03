WCTV

Ron DeSantis to argue US should be like Florida ahead of 2024 bid By The Associated PressWCTV Staff, 3 days ago

By The Associated PressWCTV Staff, 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP/WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to position himself on Tuesday as a champion of conservative causes during a State of the ...