nbcrightnow.com

Dave Boling: Spokane native Anton Watson reminds voters he is one of the best players in the WCC By Dave Boling For The Spokesman-Review, 3 days ago

By Dave Boling For The Spokesman-Review, 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS – Anton Watson has built a career on doing all the little things well. Playing smart, playing hard, earning teammates’ respect and fans’ ...