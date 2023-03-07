Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
nbcrightnow.com

Difference makers: Anton Watson delivers season-high 20 points to lead Gonzaga past Khalil Shabazz, USF

By Theo Lawson The Spokesman-Review,

3 days ago
After being left off the all-conference teams that were released last week, Watson didn’t waste time making an impact Monday night, knocking down a pair...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
In a wild college basketball landscape, Gonzaga is still a dangerous NCAA Tournament team
Spokane, WA23 hours ago
College basketball rankings: Gonzaga rises, Saint Mary's plummets as Zags dominate Gaels in rubber match
Spokane, WA1 day ago
10 Observations from Gonzaga’s win over Saint Mary’s
Spokane, WA1 day ago
Difference makers: Anton Watson, Drew Timme guide Gonzaga to blowout win over Saint Mary's
Spokane, WA2 days ago
Drew Timme named Malone Award finalist
Spokane, WA19 hours ago
Drew Timme leads Gonzaga basketball to record-setting demolition in WCC Championship
Spokane, WA2 days ago
Recap and highlights: Gonzaga crushes Saint Mary's to win WCC tournament championship 77-51
Spokane, WA2 days ago
Gonzaga crushes Saint Mary's to win 4th straight WCC Tournament title
Spokane, WA2 days ago
Portland tops No.16 Gonzaga to win WCC tourney, clinch NCAA berth
Spokane, WA2 days ago
Gonzaga's Drew Timme named first-team All-America by The Sporting News
Spokane, WA2 days ago
'He's just a Zag, man:' The untold stories of Drew Timme's singular character, legendary Gonzaga career
Spokane, WA2 days ago
Stephanie Vigil Leaving KHQ-TV: Where Is the Spokane Anchor Going?
Spokane, WA2 days ago
Ranking Spokane: To better understand the Inland Northwest, we measured it against other metro areas
Spokane, WA1 day ago
90 Central Valley School District teachers facing layoffs due to low enrollment
Spokane, WA13 hours ago
NIC Board of Trustees reinstates Nick Swayne as president
Coeur D'alene, ID3 days ago
WEATHER ALERT FRIDAY: Heavy snow during the morning commute in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene ❄ - Kris
Spokane, WA13 hours ago
Spokane Locals Name Their 20 Most Favorite Restaurants (Part 1)
Spokane, WA1 day ago
'She blazed a path of love and light': Mentor remembers woman who died in construction accident
Spokane, WA1 day ago
NEWS BRIEFS: Lisa Brown wants to be Spokane's mayor, and more.
Spokane, WA1 day ago
Spokane Police block several roads in West Central Neighborhood for arrest warrant
Spokane, WA2 days ago
Multiple rollovers, crashes along I-90 delay morning commute in Spokane area
Spokane, WA3 days ago
Intersection of Wellesley and Sullivan in Spokane Valley closed while police investigate
Spokane Valley, WA10 hours ago
Spokane Police find 2 people dead inside Spokane home
Spokane, WA1 day ago
Truck crashes into home near Chief Garry Park, driver dead
Spokane, WA3 days ago
46-Year-Old Colfax Man Accused of Exposing Himself to WSU Sorority Students is a Convicted Child Molester
Pullman, WA3 days ago
New restaurants opening in downtown Spokane
Spokane, WA1 day ago
Ana Vetter identified as construction worker killed in accident at Spokane Tribe Casino
Spokane, WA1 day ago
Port moving forward with ag campus plan, leaving final details “for the city to decide”
Pullman, WA2 days ago
PROGRESSIVE SCRAMBLE: Beggs doesn't look like he's running for Spokane City Council president this year — but Betsy Wilkerson probably is
Spokane, WA14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy