nbcrightnow.com

Difference makers: Anton Watson delivers season-high 20 points to lead Gonzaga past Khalil Shabazz, USF By Theo Lawson The Spokesman-Review, 3 days ago

By Theo Lawson The Spokesman-Review, 3 days ago

After being left off the all-conference teams that were released last week, Watson didn’t waste time making an impact Monday night, knocking down a pair ...