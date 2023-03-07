No. 9 Gonzaga defeats San Francisco, advances to 2023 WCC Tournament championship

LAS VEGAS — Drew Timme and Anton Watson combined for 37 points, while leading No. 9 Gonzaga (27-5, 15-2 WCC) past San Francisco (20-14, 7-10) 84-73 in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals on Monday at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

It didn't take long for Watson to find a rhythm, as he scored 13 points in the first seven minutes to help the Zags race out to a 25-10 lead.

San Francisco rallied back to cut its deficit to seven points, but Timme scored five points in the final minutes of the half to keep Gonzaga in front.

The pair continued to lead the Zags in the second half, accounting for 10 of the team's first 13 points after the break.

San Francisco trailed by six points with six minutes to play, before Watson hit a midrange jump shot that led to a 6-0 run for Gonzaga. That scoring push would essentially seal the victory for the Zags.

Watson was Gonzaga's leading scorer with 20 points, to go along with seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 27 minutes.

Timme was right behind Watson, as the WCC Co-Player of the Year had 17 points, while also registering a team-high eight rebounds and five assists.

San Francisco was led in scoring by Khalil Shabazz, who had 26 points and almost single-handily kept his team in the game. Shabazz was one of three Dons to finish in double digits, as Tyrell Roberts had 17 points and Marcus Williams had 11.

Gonzaga's victory advances the team to the championship where it will play No. 16 Saint Mary's at 6 p.m. PST on Tuesday.

The winner of the title game will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

