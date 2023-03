The Gonzaga Bulldogs held off a furious rally from the San Francisco Dons to post an 84-73 victory in the 2023 West Coast Conference men's basketball tournament semifinals on Monday night in Las Vegas.

Anton Watson led Gonzaga with 20 points and 7 rebounds.

Gonzaga will play Saint Mary's in the WCC Tournament championship game on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Here are photos from Gonzaga's semifinal victory:

PHOTO GALLERY

(All photos by Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

View the 33 images of this gallery on the original article