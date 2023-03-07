Open in App
Hoffman Estates, IL
See more from this location?
The Record North Shore

Here Comes The ‘Paign: Supersectional victory sends Trevians to state finals in Champaign

By Joe Coughlin,

3 days ago

About a year ago, New Trier basketball coach Scott Fricke called the 2021-’22 Trevians, “the best team in the history of New Trier.”

That’s a tough act to follow, especially losing six of the team’s top seven players to graduation. This year’s Trevians needed an edge. So they got “mean.” And now they’re headed to the state finals.

Prior to the season, the Trevians (32-4) chose the word “mean” as their mantra, and they have carried that on-court persona to a program-record for wins, the latest of which was a 54-48 victory against Libertyville (29-6) in an IHSA Class 4A Super-sectional Monday, March 6, at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.

“It’s crazy. I don’t know what to say,” New Trier senior Tyler Van Gorp said. “Last year, we lost so much, and this year it’s crazy we’ve been able to rebound and get down state.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05S6Co_0lA7iI0m00
New Trier players greet their fans in the Now Arena after the victory.

New Trier was coming off two straight physical and dramatic sectional victories against well-known opponents.

The Trevians edged Glenbrook South , 42-40, on a walkoff layup on Feb. 28 and three days later topped Glenbrook North , 47-46, thanks to a late free throw.

Seeing an unfamiliar opponent was a welcome sight for Fricke and company.

“It was nice to play a team that doesn’t know everything that you run,” Fricke said. “And we don’t know everything that they run. It was more of a true basketball game rather than a grind-it-out kind of game.”

The difference was clear early as New Trier found more open space around the perimeter than it had in either sectional matchup.

The Trevians buried five first-half 3-pointers, including a pair each for Jake Fiegen and Ian Brown. Logan Feller added No. 5.

Van Gorp, New Trier’s 6-foot-10 center, got his as well, scoring 6 points in the first half — including a rim-rocking, two-handed slam — to help his team to a 27-16 advantage over Libertyville at halftime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JB6Sz_0lA7iI0m00
Tyler Van Gorp with the two-handed flush for the Trevians in their supersectional win.

“It was just being patient and looking for our shots on offense, not being too sped up,” Van Gorp said, adding “I thought I was getting some good looks right away .”

All the while, the Trevians’ defense was its normal, stingy self, allowing just 16 points in the half with only two of them coming from Wildcats standout Aidyn Boone.

Fiegen was Boone’s primary defender, but the Trevians are a switching defense and Fricke noted that everyone on the floor must contribute.

“It’s not one guy that guards a guy. It’s five guys that guard. It’s a team,” Fricke said. “There’s got to be people that are helping. … It’s something we’ve worked a lot on, our defense, the past couple years and it’s shown.”

Libertyville used the third quarter to cut into New Trier’s lead, pulling within four points, 33-29, late in quarter.

With the final shot of the quarter, though, the Trevians worked the ball to Ian Brown (15 points), who buried his fourth 3-pointer of the evening just before the buzzer.

“Ian had some huge shots. When we were losing some momentum, he hit a big shot.” Fricke said, who also singled out the defense of reserve Jun Yoshitani. “I thought everyone came in and gave us good options, and that’s a tough team to guard because of their size.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22wvDR_0lA7iI0m00
New Trier junior Ian Brown releases a buzzer-beating three-pointer to end the third quarter.

The Wildcats would not go away, forcing five fourth-quarter Trevians’ turnovers and getting to 38-33 with about 4 minutes to play.

New Trier, however, was up to the challenge. Van Gorp (11 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks) picked up two more buckets in the fourth, and the Trevians converted 13 of 19 free throws in the period to ice the supersectional victory.

“That was a stressful game. So I don’t really realize what’s going on,” Fricke said immediately following the win. “But I’m so proud of the kids. It’s not easy to play with a lead with a lot on the line, but we took care of the ball and made free throws, and now it’s time to go to Champaign.”

The last time the Trevians advanced to the state finals was in 2002, when the finals welcomed eight teams. New Trier topped a Dee Brown- and Shannon Brown-led Proviso East squad before bringing home a fourth-place trophy.

New Trier may have to pull off some magic again, as it opens the finals against arguably the top team in Class 4A Benet Academy at 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, at the the University of Illinois’ State Farm Center in Champaign. Downers Grove North and Moline round out the 4A final four.

“They’re the best team in the state,” Fricke said of Benet. “I’ve seen them play. We played against them this summer. They’ve got every piece to the puzzle. It’s going to be a battle.

“But put us against anybody right now. We’ll play ’em.”

That’s mean.

The Record is a nonprofit, nonpartisan community newsroom that relies on reader support to fuel its independent local journalism.

Subscribe to The Record to fund responsible news coverage for your community.

Already a subscriber? You can make a tax-deductible donation at any time.

The post Here Comes The ‘Paign: Supersectional victory sends Trevians to state finals in Champaign appeared first on The Record .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Illinois State newsLocal Illinois State
Illinois high school football power forfeits nine wins for using ineligible players
Park Ridge, IL1 day ago
Maine South to forfeit nine wins from 2022 football season due to violation, IHSA says
Park Ridge, IL1 day ago
Maine South football must forfeit its 2022 wins — including one over New Trier — following investigation into ineligible players
Park Ridge, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hinsdale teen earns spot on prestigious team
Hinsdale, IL1 day ago
Wilmette’s role in the fight against Northwestern’s Ryan Field rebuild
Evanston, IL13 hours ago
Minnesota Women’s Basketball: Potential Gophers Women Basketball Coaching Candidates
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Maine South High School Must Forfeit 9 Football Wins After Investigation Finds Rule Violations: IHSA
Park Ridge, IL1 day ago
Bulldozer plows through Bell Bowl Prairie as Rockford airport begins construction
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Signs of spring and winter in Chicago this week
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Big Snow Possible for Illinois, Wisconsin as Winter Storm Moves In
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Smash Burger Fans Say This is One of The Best in Illinois
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Local principal chosen as finalist for Illinois’ Golden Apple Awards
Peoria, IL2 days ago
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pizza In Illinois
Chicago, IL20 hours ago
Winter Storm Watch Issued for 2 Chicago-Area Counties as Storm Eyes Northern Illinois This Week
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Mike Caplan: The life of a television meteorologist
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Sunbelt acquires Chicago access specialist
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Illinois Welcomes Convention To Honor Most Popular Sitcom In U.S.
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Our favorite restaurants in the Chicago suburbs
Chicago, IL1 day ago
My New Favorite Italian Bakery in Illinois also makes the best Zeppole for St Josephs Day
Norridge, IL2 days ago
3 Chicago Hospitals Rank High on Newsweek's ‘World's Best Hospitals' List For 2023
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Spy-Themed SafeHouse Abandons Chicago After Six Years
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Geoffrey Baer finds ‘gems all over Chicagoland’
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago-area 17-year-old pleads not guilty in triple slaying
Bolingbrook, IL2 days ago
Chicago Mayor's Plan to Move Taste of Chicago to Navy Pier Because of Deal Made With NASCAR Opposed by City Council
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Pedestrian fatally struck on crosswalk in Niles
Niles, IL18 hours ago
New Michelin Guide recognizes 7 Chicago restaurants
Chicago, IL1 day ago
The ‘State of River Forest’ is not that rosy
River Forest, IL2 days ago
Chicago Way w/John Kass: A dose of Southwest Side common sense
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago man charged with road-rage shooting on Near West Side
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy