Open in App
Lenoir County, NC
See more from this location?
neusenews.com

Help wanted: Lenoir County Director of Economic Development & Vice President for the NC Global Transpark Economic Development Region

By Neuse News,

3 days ago
Lenoir County, North Carolina is currently seeking qualified applicants to fill the position of Director of Economic Development & Vice President for the NC Global...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lenoir County, NC newsLocal Lenoir County, NC
NewsChannel 12 Investigates: Questions surround ENC town's mixed drink referendum
Pink Hill, NC11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Beaufort County commissioners approve lease for new economic development office
Washington, NC2 days ago
Kinston city council approves list of properties available for bid
Kinston, NC1 day ago
Craven Community College looks to fill classroom voids through job fair
New Bern, NC1 day ago
Plans change concerning historic Tisdale House
New Bern, NC2 days ago
Company expanding operations in Ayden
Ayden, NC1 day ago
Washington City Council to vote on T-Mobile cell tower agreement extension
Washington, NC14 hours ago
NC State University Goodnight Scholarship awarded to South Lenoir High School student
Kinston, NC2 hours ago
New city manager talks priorities, vision for Rocky Mount
Rocky Mount, NC15 hours ago
Kinston homeowners able to apply for improvement loans
Kinston, NC2 days ago
City of New Bern announces upcoming Arbor Day celebration
New Bern, NC20 hours ago
Goldsboro’s Smith announces run for mayor
Goldsboro, NC1 day ago
Kinston Crime Task Force holds third meeting
Kinston, NC23 hours ago
Kinston mayor reappointed to Governor’s Crime Commission
Kinston, NC15 hours ago
New Bern Police captain expresses importance of women's role in workforce
New Bern, NC1 day ago
Utility work will close roads in Jacksonville this weekend
Jacksonville, NC15 hours ago
FRC East lands two new Air Force contracts
Havelock, NC2 days ago
RCS staff and volunteers serve community, accept donations for shelters
New Bern, NC2 days ago
Families say trains blocking Rocky Mount cemetery access
Rocky Mount, NC1 day ago
More NC schools willing to spend serious cash for weapons detection systems
Nashville, NC3 days ago
Juvenile hit by vehicle, killed while crossing busy ENC intersection
Greenville, NC11 hours ago
Local nursery owner points out best plants, vegetables to start planting
Jacksonville, NC3 days ago
Obituary: Mary Darden Killingsworth Tyndall
Kinston, NC1 day ago
East Carolina University students give back during their spring break
Greenville, NC3 days ago
City of Havelock receives Blue Star Memorial Marker
Havelock, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy